In regal style, the Mystic Krewe of Argus staged its annual Galaxy Ball on Friday in the Great Hall of the Pontchartrain Center. The theme this year was "Argus Goes Wild!"
Captains Lawrence Chehardy and Rob DeViney called the evening’s celebration to order with the sound of their whistles. The pageantry began with the presentation of colors by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Honor Guard under the direction of Lt. Aaron Wilkie and the singing of the national anthem by Miss Diana Ledet.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Savannah Leigh Watermeier, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Watermeier III.
Reigning as Argus the XXXV was Mr. Lawrence Gibbs.
Her majesty wore an A-line gown of gold silk covered in Alençon lace, inset with tiny pearls and embellished Austrian rhinestones. The dress was styled with a traditional Medici collar of matching silk and lace. The queen’s collar was handset with Swarovski drop crystals. The krewe’s mantle of gold silk and a custom crown and scepter completed the royal ensemble.
His majesty was attired in a traditional Roman gold silk tunic. It was heavily adorned with crystals and rhinestones. He also wore the krewe’s mantle of gold silk with his custom crown and scepter.
Maids to her majesty were costumed in keeping with the theme. They were Misses Caroline Grace Deroche, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Deroche; Prudence Marian Dudley, daughter of his majesty and Mrs. Gibbs; Megan Elizabeth Harold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Harold; Britney Alexis Kelly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Kelly; Caroline Elizabeth Madden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Madden; Grace O’Malley Moore, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Moore; Malorie Elizabeth Saucier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Saucier; and Miranda Tai Ann Lee Sheng, daughter of Jefferson Parish Councilwoman-at-Large Cynthia Lee-Sheng and the late Mr. Stewart Sheng.
Junior maid to the queen was Miss Allison Langhetee, daughter of Dr. Henry Langhetee and Ms. Wanda Theriot.
Ladies-in-waiting in the royal court were Misses Anna Isabella LaNasa, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony LaNasa Jr.; Kristian Alexis Champagne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jarrod Champagne; and Arabella Mary Guillory, daughter of Mr. Scott Guillory and Ms. Jennifer Persson Guillory.
Pages to the queen were Misses Eliza Jean Morin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Morin; Cecilia Claire Orlando, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Orlando; and Sophie Elizabeth Gruenig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Gruenig.
Master Christian Keller Kononchek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christian Kononchek, served as the page to the King.
The court and guests were entertained with a surprise visit from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Band of Excellence, directed by Mr. Brandon Hansell.
The captains were attired in their signature black silk tunics heavily encrusted with rhinestones and Swarovski crystals. The captains’ costumes were completed with stand-up collars and matching black silk capes. The capes were accented with silver beading and rhinestone appliques.
After the presentation of the court, members and guests enjoyed an evening of music and merriment.
Mr. Billy Kraus was general chairman of the event. Board members present were Messrs. Don Giroir, Stan Howat, Scott Sewell, Rolando Sandoval and Mrs. Lawrence Chehardy.