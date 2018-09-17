Black-and-gold is the new black, at least during Saints football season in New Orleans.
Most of us still have our 2009 Super Bowl Champs logo tees that are considered classics. And the multiple choices are overwhelming each season when it comes to Saints logos, shirt styles and player numbers, But no matter how exhibitionist your Saints devotion runs on game day, you can’t always dress like an Elvis impersonator, a Catholic cardinal or a gladiator. You can't always wear a giant whistle on your head. We have day jobs, too.
Keeping basic black and gold items in the closet is one way to reflect team spirit while still investing in items you can wear anytime, anywhere.
A basic black T-shirt paired with a gold-print scarf says it all, as well as a pair of gold sneakers or pumps with your favorite jeans.
While the official NFL colors for the Saints are “old gold” (antique gold) and black, any shade of gold with black is fashion-speak for the Saints. Lucky for fashion watchers, “ceylon yellow” is in the top five fashion colors for fall, according to Pantone’s Color Institute, the international color forecaster of all things fashion, from cars to couches. Yellow, when tweaked, can range from true gold to antique gold to mustard gold. Throw in metallic gold, and there is something for everyone wanting a Saints-friendly wardrobe.
We can also thank Prince Harry for putting the focus back on gold when he slipped a rare Welsh-gold band on Meghan Markle’s left ring finger to symbolize their union. Regal is regal, whether you are destined for a palace or a playoff.
Start with basic black: Who doesn’t have black pants or jeans, a black tee, black boots or sneakers or heels, or a black jacket? Or the little black dress?
Stir in the gold: Jewelry trends for fall call for layering and even mismatching — strands of long gold delicate necklaces that are a mix of chains, charms and beads or a single choker of chunky gold links. Just in time for Saints season, Mignon Faget debuted a more subtle nod to the home team with a black-and-gold beaded necklace of onyx and pyrite with a fleur de lis pendant. Another way to flaunt gold is with stackable rings or bracelets.
A nod to the ‘80s means bolder earrings, as well as asymmetry; you now have permission to wear a black and gold earring on one lobe and a plain gold earring on the other. The disco-days dusters and chandeliers are back, but maybe the new term for earrings is supersized. If your earrings brush your clavicle, you’ve got the edgier side of the look. For those who like bold, but not necessarily long ear ornaments, bold gold hoops or tassels from last season are holding steady.
Have a favorite brand of sneaker? Just name it — Van’s, Adidas, Nike, Puma — whether a lace-up or slip-on or high-top or low-top or even platform, odds are it’s available in gold, or black and gold. There’s even a Versace high-top version for men, complete with gold buckles and studs and a four-digit price tag. As long as we are playing fantasy with the budget, check out the $600 gold and black stilettos with angel wings by Sophia Webster. But saintly needn’t be expensive. Converse offers a lace-up metallic gold sneaker for $60, and Kenneth Cole a version for under $40.
Looking for a touch of gold under $20? Hair clips, both in chrome and plastic, are abundant in black and gold, whether it's a drugstore find or a standout at an accessory counter.
Consider nail polish: If you just want to put your hands together for your team, think Essie’s glitter gold Rock at the Top or OPI’s Gold Shatter Lacquer, both under $10. But the all-out way to point to your favorite team is the acrylic stiletto nail in chrome finishes or glitter. Stiletto nails are just that — as sharp as a Christian Louboutin heel and popularized by the Kardashians and Rihanna. But anytime-anywhere may not apply here if fingertips on a computer keyboard are your livelihood.
Now see this: Last but not least, the focal point for team colors has to be the ultimate in eyewear. Krewe, an eyewear company born in New Orleans in 2013 and now worn by the likes of Kate Hudson and Selena Gomez, shows its penchant for homegrown colors with an assortment of black gold-trimmed sunglasses as well as rich mixes of gold frames. Looking for a showstopper at a tailgate party? Consider sunglasses, whether inexpensive novelty versions or something sophisticated.