Amanda Debra DeLorenzo was on her annual summer trip to the beach 10 years ago with friends when someone new showed up.
Eric Steven Anderson, a merchant mariner and chief mate of an oil tanker, had just gotten off his ship. A mutual friend invited him to visit, saying, “Bring some beer and no one will mind you being here.”
Eric and Amanda had gone to high school together, but he was older and they didn’t interact. “I recognized him, but didn’t really think anything of it,” Amanda said. However, they hit it off right away.
The first song he mentioned, “Boy with a Coin,” by Iron and Wine, made Amanda realize the former high-school quarterback had musical tastes in common with her — the art-class, Harry Potter geek. They talked so much that Eric lost his voice after the first night, spending the rest of the week sharing music choices by writing them on a paper towel.
The vacation ended, with the couple going their separate ways. Their mutual friend, who worked with Amanda at the time, would tease her about being in love with Eric and wanting to marry him. “Don’t say that!” Amanda would counter.
After a few months, Amanda had pushed Eric to the back of her mind. Based in New Jersey, she's a busy hair artist at Salon Gatto in Hoboken.
But during a visit with another mutual friend at Penn State, the spark flashed anew, and when Eric returned — he spends 75 days at sea, 75 days on land — they became a couple.
Amanda admitted it was hard in the beginning to keep in touch, “a little through email, cellphones,” because of the ship’s limited communication technology. She would make him a CD for his trip, and he would leave her a book to read. “It was hard in the beginning because it was new,” Amanda said.
Eventually, Amanda said, the communication and time apart became routine. “That’s not to say I didn’t miss him,” she recalled. “Half a year is better than spending time with anyone else. If it is the right person, you make it work.”
After getting engaged at the Loeb Boathouse in New York City's Central Park, the couple decided to have their wedding in New Orleans. The city is often a port of call for Eric, and Amanda, who said she always felt drawn to the city, fell in love with it on their first visit. “I’ve pretty much turned into a spokesperson in the North for New Orleans,” she said.
To plan the wedding long distance, Amanda turned to Brooke Casey (Brooke Casey Weddings), based in New Orleans, who worked with local vendors to create the mood.
“We wanted our guests to feel like there was a séance at Race & Religious where everyone vanished and it was untouched for 100 years,” Amanda said. “A strange request, but we wanted to give a vibe and let them run with it.”
Pistil & Stamen created the florals in darker, moody tones with some neutrals, collaborating with Firefly Ambiance, which specializes in event and candle decor and scenic rentals.
Since they're a couple who bonded over music, their wedding ceremony on Jan. 19 did not have the ordinary playlist of Richard Wagner’s “Bridal Chorus” and Johann Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.” The processionals included “Weightless” by Washed Out for the bridal party and “Ice Dance” by Danny Elfman from “Edward Scissorhands” for the bride. The recessional for the couple was “Heroes” by David Bowie, with their first dance to “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding. Other choices included “My Hero” by Dave Ghrol for the father-daughter dance, and “93 Million Miles,” by Jason Mraz for Eric and his mother.
Eric and Amanda embraced New Orleans culture for their reception with cuisine such as jambalaya and chargrilled oysters, and cocktails included Pimm’s Cups for the second-line led by the Young Pinstripe Brass Band. All were new experiences for the guests who were from the couple's home state, New Jersey. At the end of the night, a wedding favor of a king cake doughnut from District Donuts created a sweet memory, in keeping with the merriest of seasons in the city.
“We really just wanted to bring all of our friends and family on an adventure to our favorite place,” Amanda said.
Details
Invitations: Designed by Amanda’s childhood best friend/bridesmaid Jamie Connell and printed at Perfectly Invited, Hoboken, New Jersey.
Rings: Paragon Jewelers, Pompton Plains, N.J.
Bride's ensemble: Carter Dress from the Lovers Society Collection at Lovely Bride in New York City; shoes: sparkly black velvet Christian Louboutin booties; veil: Gossamer by Emily Riggs; and silver metallic moto jacket, a random find from a trip to Italy
Bridesmaids: All of their dresses were chosen individually.
Groom's ensemble: Custom suit from Knot Standard, New York City
Groomsmen’s ensembles: Different colored custom tweed suits from studiosuits.com
Wedding and reception: Race & Religious
Flowers: Pistil & Stamen
Lighting: Firefly Ambiance
Rentals: Your Event Delivered (chairs, tables and bars)
Officiant: The bride’s father, Jack DeLorenzo
Cakes: Debbie Does Doberge: Different-size cakes with flavors that included “Velvet Elvis,” “Rainbow Surprise” and “Lemon Blueberry.” Cake toppers were sayings from “Heroes” by David Bowie and his signature lightning bolt, from Etsy shop CommunicakeIt.
Caterers: Palate Catering for the reception, Fete au Fete food truck for the after-party
Music: Second-line: Young Pinstripe Brass Band; reception: Aaron Lane Entertainment
Photographer: Erin & Geoffrey
Videographer: Nathan Willis Wedding Film Co.
Event Planner: Brooke Casey, Brooke Casey Weddings