The Krewe of Titans held its annual ball Saturday at the Slidell City Auditorium.
The Carnival celebration began with the national anthem as the colors were presented by the Northshore High School ROTC under the direction of Col. David C. Lawson.
Float lieutenants and board members were than recognized.
The past king and queen, Titan VIII George Wigginton and Celie Schwankhart Scott, took their final walk as monarchs and waved their scepters to their subjects.
Reigning over the 2019 festivities as Titan IV is Mr. LeGrande Ferguson. The king was escorted to his royal throne by the organization's president, Mr. Joseph Margiota.
Queen Titan IV is Mrs. Lauren Skiles Oustalet. The queen was escorted by Mrs. Brenda Dingeman Watzke, vice president of the krewe.
Their majesties, each wearing custom collars for the occasion, were seated on the throne for the presentation of the royal court.
Maids to the royal court were Misses Erin Lynn Burlett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elliott Christian Burlett; and Nicole Antoinette Maraia, daughter of Mr. Frank Anthony Maraia and Dr. Jennifer Hinrichsen.
Princesses for the ninth annual ball were Misses Addisyn Elizabeth Budde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Daniel Budde; Taylor Rose Burlett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Joseph Burlett; Emma Mae Gallaher, daughter of Mr. John P. Gallaher and Ms. Michelle Ruffino Gallaher; McKenzie Catherine LaCour, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Douglas LaCour; and Aubry Pearl Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason John Martin.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Ella Marguerite Beaulieu, daughter of Mr. Donald Anthony Beaulieu Jr. and Mrs. Melissa Newman Beaulieu; Addisyn Elizabeth Budde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Budde; Sydnee Marie and Kendall Kates, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Joseph Meyer; and Abigail Marie Rushing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Braxton Duvoix Rushing.
Pages were Masters Colton Brantley Fethke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Walter Fethke; and Ethan Ray Welch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Ray Welch.
Princes were Masters Peyton Ray Welch; son of Mr. and Mrs. Welch; and Peyton Landry Ainsworth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kiel Ainsworth.
Following the tableau, guests and krewe members enjoyed dinner and dancing to the band At Fault.