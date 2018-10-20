Order of the Rising Sun
The Emperor of Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, upon Robert Turner, a longtime mainstay of the Japan Club of New Orleans. A reception was held at the New Orleans Museum of Art on the eve of the club's annual Japan Festival. The order is bestowed upon those who have been instrumental in promoting Japanese culture and friendly international relations. Friends of the Japan Festival and consulate dignitaries turned out for the event.
Photos for Art's Sake
The Ogden opened the New Southern Photography exhibition with a reception during Art for Art's Sake. Curated by Richard McCabe, the exhibit focuses on Southern photography of the past 10 years. It remains on display through March 10.