The Emperor of Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, upon Robert Turner, a longtime mainstay of the Japan Club of New Orleans. A reception was held at the New Orleans Museum of Art on the eve of the club's annual Japan Festival. The order is bestowed upon those who have been instrumental in promoting Japanese culture and friendly international relations. Friends of the Japan Festival and consulate dignitaries turned out for the event.

New Southern Photography 3 October 6,2018
The Ogden, Art for Art's Sake --  Richard McCabe, David Emitt Adams

Photos for Art's Sake

The Ogden opened the New Southern Photography exhibition with a reception during Art for Art's Sake. Curated by Richard McCabe, the exhibit focuses on Southern photography of the past 10 years. It remains on display through March 10.

