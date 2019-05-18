It’s not uncommon for young playwrights to model their work on the writers they admire, whether they’re emulating Tennessee Williams or Suzan-Lori Parks. But Shakespeare? Who would have the guts to imitate the most heralded playwright ever?

Enter Michael Aaron Santos, who is pursuing the bard in his play “The Henchman: A Shakespeare Story,” a new work presented by the NOLA Project in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art through May 31.

Conceived as a sequel to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (though audiences don’t need to know that work to enjoy this one), “The Henchman” is a spirited and clever production that features a lively cast of colorful characters — from frolicking pixies to raging monarchs — matching wits and trading blows in an enchanted wood where anything can happen. Oh, and just for good measure, the whole thing is written in iambic pentameter.

“The Henchman” takes its title and premise from a quarrel in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” between Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of the fairies, over a young Indian prince that Titania dotes on and Oberon wants to claim as a henchman.

Santos runs with it from there, imagining the prince, Jacob (Rohan Padmakumar), in young adulthood, where he’s developed more of an interest in nature and science than in the art of war. As the narrative spins off in its own direction, the play introduces Jacob’s brother, Esau (James Bartelle), who wants to seize the crown of India but first must kill the rightful heir. Esau travels in search of Jacob and finds him immersed in the fairy world, protected by a loyal and loving family that includes Oberon, Titania, Puck and others who are willing to fight to save him.

Santos delivers an original tale that weaves together Shakespeare and biblical narrative, with a splash of Monty Python and Mel Brooks thrown in for comic effect, and even a few compelling fight scenes. The script balances weighty notions of kindness and cruelty, exploring the difference between a ruler’s quest for power at all costs and true leadership that stands up for the good of the whole.

The solid story is brought to life by an energetic cast under the dynamic direction of Kristin Shoffner.

As Jacob, Padmakumar does a fine job handling the script’s Shakespearean English — which should be no surprise since the local high school student has competed multiple times in the National Shakespeare Competition. The character, both as written and performed, is soft-spoken, so he’s less of a dramatic force than the other players who whirl around him.

Bartelle excels as the play’s villain, displaying a nimble dexterity with both word and sword. He summons plenty of petty vengefulness toward the play’s protagonists and also lands some of the show’s wittiest one-liners.

In both script and performance, “The Henchman” is bolstered by a strong supporting cast, all well-drawn characters rather than just plot devices. Alex Wallace and Wendy Miklovic anchor the production as a pair of monarchs--Oberon and Titania in the first act, Thesus and a Wonder Woman-inspired Hippolyta in the second act. Khiry Armstead and April Louise give substance to Esau’s bumbling compatriots, Sternguilden and Crantzrosen.

Julie Dietz is excellent as the mischievous, exuberant sprite, Puck. And Keith Claverie, one of the city’s finest comic actors, plays a series of increasingly madcap roles.

Colorful costumes by Shauna Leone add to the spectacle, from the pink pastel fairies to the golden Greeks to the multi-color Indian print fabrics.

The show requires rapt attention from the audience, whose ears might take some adjusting to the unconventional syntax of the script’s play on Elizabethan English. The outdoor venue means the actors are also competing with the ambient noise of nature and the city, and the first act, performed with the audience on all sides, means performers will occasionally have their backs to the audience while speaking, making it hard to catch the dialogue.

Still, “The Henchman” succeeds in its sendup of Shakespeare, and the scenic setting of the Bestoff Sculpture Garden serves, once again, as an enchanted backdrop for the NOLA Project’s flights of fancy.

******************************

'The Henchman'

Through May 31

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, City Park

$25-28 general admission

NOLAProject.com