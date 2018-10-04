OCT. 6
CEMETERY TOUR: 10 a.m., St. Roch Cemetery, 1725 St. Roch Ave. Save Our Cemeteries hosts a tour of the cemetery founded in 1874. $25. (504) 525-3377, saveourcemeteries.org
FREE PEOPLE OF COLOR EXHIBIT OPENING: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Preservation Resource Center, 923 Tchoupitoulas St. The exhibit showcases two gen de couleur libres families who built and owned properties in mid-19th-century New Orleans. In partnership with the New Orleans Master Crafts Guild. (504) 581-7032, prcno.org
OCT. 6-7
FALL GARDEN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, New Orleans Botanical Garden, City Park. This annual event offers garden plants and products for sale, a Children's Fun Fest area, educational programs, music, arts and crafts, and more. $10 adults, $5 children 5-12. (504) 483-9473, neworleanscitypark.com
OCT. 7
FOR THE LOVE OF WEEDS: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo road. Director of horticulture Amy Graham demonstrates how to make a floral arrangement using common roadside flowers. $25 by pre-registration. (504) 293-4722, longuevue.com/events
OCT. 11
SPANISH MONARCHY LECTURE: 6 p.m., Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. The Historic New Orleans Collection hosts its annual Francisco Bouligny lecture, presented by Fernandez-Armesto, of the University of Notre Dame. The speaker will focus on the impact of the Spanish monarchy in 18th-century America. $10. (504) 598-7146.
OCT. 13-14
SECRET GARDENS TOUR: Noon to 4 p.m., starts at Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann Street (at Jackson Square). Patio Planters offer more than a dozen gardens and courtyards for viewing, with different gardens on each day of the self-guided tour. Tickets $20. (888) 756-6250.
OCT. 20
ARCHITECTURE FOUNDATION TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Audubon Charter School, 428 Broadway. The New Orleans Architecture Foundation presents its third annual self-guided home tour of seven historic homes in the Uptown and Audubon neighborhoods. $25 advance, $30 day of. noaf.org
NOV. 1
DESIGNER RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 520 Little Farms Ave., River Ridge, private home. Longue Vue’s design symposium begins with a reception honoring master florist Lewis Miller. Admission included in price of symposium tickets, beginning at $125. longuevue.com
NOV. 2
DESIGNER LECTURE AND LUNCHEON: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Audubon Tea Room. Longue Vue’s design symposium features a luncheon and lecture by master florist Lewis Miller. Tickets start at $125. longuevue.com