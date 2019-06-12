As Luck Would Have It
The Lucky Art Fair featured 35 artists with photography, paintings, video and multi-media pieces, almost all site-specific to their location at 2604 Iberville St. The two-weekend show ending June 16 highlights artists who do not have gallery representation or have not yet had a solo exhibit.
Grand Illusions
The Presbytere opened Grand Illusions, a state museum exhibit that celebrates the history and pageantry of gay Carnival. More than 200 artifacts including posters, costumes, ball invitations and favors are featured.