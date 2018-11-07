During his decadelong career in the military, Anthony Thibodeaux traveled the world. A so-called Seabee in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, Thibodeaux was stationed in Gulfport, Mississippi, but went as far as Spain and Japan. He saw troubling things that he couldn’t forget but also found hope in the humanity he experienced, and eventually, a new calling.
Now a pastor at Barataria Baptist Church, Thibodeaux shared those experiences with 16-year-old Caitlynn Bordelon, a student at Fisher Middle-High School who interviewed and then painted a portrait of the 41-year-old veteran as part of a new art exhibit.
"Gifts of Gratitude — Veterans Art Project" will be on display through Wednesday at the National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., as the museum commemorates Veterans Day.
What struck Bordelon the most during her talks with Thibodeaux was how he was forced to miss so many milestones throughout his years of service, including the birth of one of his children.
“I felt that was incredible,” Bordelon said. “Without them, we really couldn’t live our day-to-day lives. A lot of us, I think, we take that for granted.”
For his part, Thibodeaux said speaking with Bordelon and other students gave him a chance to break down some of the stereotypes associated with military service.
“It was a great experience, being able to share what we went though,” Thibodeaux said. “Some of it good, some of it bad, but all of it, that’s a part of the military experience. I told them I would do it again if I could. In many ways, it made me who I am today.”
It took Bordelon several weeks to finish the mixed-media image of Thibodeaux, which included newspaper clippings from Desert Storm-era reports in the background and a painting of the pastor superimposed in the foreground.
Bordelon’s painting and roughly 200 others were unveiled Monday night, during a packed-house ceremony at the museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavilion in the Boeing Center.
The project, a partnership between the Jefferson Parish school system’s Talented Visual Arts Program and the Brown Foundation, was envisioned help engage budding student-artists while educating them about their country’s history. The idea for the project was sparked earlier this year by lead program instructor Julie Quirk, who noticed a widening gap in her students’ relationships to military veterans.
“I just saw a lack of connection with veterans and people who fought in wars — soldiers, military men and women — to high school students, and younger students at that,” said Quirk. “I think it made (the students) realize why (veterans) did what they did or do what they do. … I don’t think they ever made that connection (before).”
Funding was provided by the Brown Foundation, which helped the teachers with resources and arts supplies. Quirk also approached the museum’s student programs specialist, Adam Foreman, about a possible collaboration with the museum to coincide with Veterans Day.
“Education is a huge part of our mission here at the museum, and this just fits in perfectly,” said Foreman. “It may have been (the students') first time ever thinking about veterans, thinking about what it means to be a veteran, about what it means to live through a conflict.”
The project included work from students enrolled in 12 schools throughout Jefferson Parish, raging in age from second- to 12th-graders. The objective was to introduce the students to a veteran, and have them conduct an interview, take a photograph and then go about re-creating the image in the classroom.
Quirk arranged for a group of local veterans to visit with the students at the school, and also assisted with some of the interviews with a few of the older WWII veterans, where communication could be difficult.
Many students chose to interview relatives or close family friends, like Sophia Trang, a 16-year-old at John Ehret High School in Marrero, who interviewed her grandfather, Dinh Nguyen, a former military interrogator stationed in Vietnam during the 1960s.
Trang, who was raised in New Orleans, conducted the interviews over the phone with her 75-year-old grandfather, who now lives in Dallas.
“It felt surreal,” Trang said. “I’ve always had a passion for the military, and I’ve always respected my grandfather,” Trang said. “But I didn’t realize how much it meant to him to be able to share that.”
For many of the veterans, the interviews were a chance to bridge the gap in understanding of what their military service meant to them and why they chose to serve.
“It’s just not talked about now as much as it used to be,” said Lance Leblanc, who is stationed at the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse. His goddaughter, Taylor Lefort, 12, used charcoal to portray Leblanc, which she said was complicated but worth it.
“Just having someone like my godchild look up to me for this — it means so much,” Leblanc said.