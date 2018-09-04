Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more, visit www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Comments or questions? Email us at historicallyspeaking@hnoc.org.

Before the mid-20th century, when technology made it possible to forecast hurricanes, meteorologists had limited means to track tropical disturbances and provide adequate advance warning. Ships, islands and coastal communities were frequently surprised by storms, often to devastating effect. Such was the case in 1846 when the S.S. New York sailed directly into the path of a hurricane and sank to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

Built in 1837, the S.S. New York was a 165-foot side-wheel steamship with auxiliary sails. (A similar ship is portrayed in “Vue de la Nouvelle Orléans.”) It traveled regularly on a route between Galveston, Texas, and New Orleans, carrying passengers, mail and cargo. On September 5, 1846, the ship, captained by John D. Phillips, departed Galveston with 30 passengers and 23 crew members for what should have been a two- or three-day trip. On the second day, the ship encountered a fierce hurricane. Though the passengers and crew fought through the night to save the ship, the storm tore it apart.

Capt. John Y. Todd, another ship captain and a passenger that night, later wrote in a thrilling account for the New Orleans Bulletin: “Coming on deck shortly after, I was surprised to see such a destruction; the sea was making at times a clean breach over the vessel; the larboard wheel-house, and nearly all the bulk-heads forward were gone. … I saw Capt. Phillips and remarked to him that if I could get a bottle I would write a few lines and cork them up and throw it overboard. … On the back of an old manifest I wrote something like the following: Steam vessel New York, total wreck—encountered a tremendous gale—all hands did their duty like men. … I added the following postscript: ‘I feel as calm as a summer’s sun.’”

As the ship fragmented and sank, passengers and crew (and, by Capt. Todd’s account, one black dog) clung to wreckage the rest of the night and into the following day. Sunburned, bruised and dehydrated, they were rescued that evening by the passing S.S. Galveston. Incredibly, though seventeen people perished, the majority survived and were brought to New Orleans to recuperate.

The S.S. New York rested largely forgotten at the bottom of the Gulf until 1990, when it was discovered by four Louisiana treasure salvagers. They didn’t earn the legal right to salvage the wreck until after a 2007 decision by a maritime judge. They found many artifacts from the ship, including its bell, a large amount of silver and gold coins, and the silverware pictured here.

+8 Historically speaking: Remembering the glory days of Tulane Stadium Editor's note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…