Kathryn Anderson Payne
London is calling Miss Kathryn Anderson Payne, as she will take a semester of courses in the British capital during the spring.
It will be quite a change from courses at the Austin, Texas, university she currently attends and to which she will return.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Randolph Payne. Her mother is the former Machelle Weber.
At Sacred Heart, she was captain of the soccer team, a member of the cross country squad, president of Relay for Life and co-founder of the Sacred Heart Legacy Donor Youth Advocacy Program. She was also a member of the National Honor society, the French National Honor Society and a WWL A+ Athlete.
The Longhorn fan is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and has received the scholarship award. She is also a member of Women in Medicine and CASA.
Kathryn has worked as a medical and marketing intern, Audubon Nature Institute intern and a camp counselor.
In previous Carnival seasons, she has been a lieutenant in Les Pierrettes and a maid in the courts of Squires and Harlequins.