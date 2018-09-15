Team Spirit
The 8th Annual Gleason Gras supporting Team Gleason was held in Champions Square, with a patron party in Club XLIV. There was a musical lineup plus auctions, both silent and live, with Saints quarterback Drew Brees serving as auctioneer. Team Gleason supports people living with ALS and research to cure the disease.
PICTURE PERFECT
A Gallery for Fine Photography held an opening reception for an exhibition of the work of Jerry Uelsmann. Uelsmann, 84, spoke of his mastery of the photomontage process long before creators of Photoshop were born. Uelsmann's work is also featured at LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts.