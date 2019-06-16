Tai Mikal Suarez-Coleman
• Attending Metairie Park Country Day School
A desire to bring justice and fairness to the judicial system motivates Miss Tai Mikal Suarez-Coleman, who plans to attend law school and become a defense attorney.
She is the daughter of Mr. Ernest Michael Coleman and Ms. Tomika P. Suarez.
At Country Day, Tai is secretary of the student council and a member of the Black Student Union. She is also a member of the volleyball and basketball teams.
She is a volunteer at Rainbow Academy and Preschool, an early childhood facility, and a lifeguard.
During the 2020 Carnival season, she will be presented as a debutante at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.