Camille Elise Ciolino
While the complex characters and storyline of the hit series "Game of Thrones" appeal to Miss Camille Elise Ciolino, she hopes for a future in a more civilized arena for solving disputes: the courtroom.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dane Stephen Ciolino. Her mother is the former Wendy Bettison Dehan.
At Episcopal School, Camille was a cheerleader, played field hockey, wrote for the student newspaper and traveled to Nicaragua for a service project with Amigos for Christ. She was on the honor roll and founded the moot court team.
In Tuscaloosa, the political science and journalism major is in the honors college, a presidential scholar, on the dean's list and Kappa Kappa Gamma. She is also active in Reading is Key. She hopes to attend law school.
For the fall, she will be studying in London.
She has served as a page for the Louisiana Senate and worked as a paralegal.
In her sub-deb tenure, she was a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris and in the court of Harlequins.