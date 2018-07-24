Crashing a hotel pool is a time-honored, if illicit, summer tradition in New Orleans. But it’s less and less necessary to procure a key card in order to take a dip. New Orleans Recreational Department offers 17 public pools, and hotels and businesses lure locals with special pool programming during the sticky summer months.
“A hotel doesn’t necessarily have to be just about hotel guests — it can also be about the community,” said Alex Ramirez, co-founder of The Drifter Hotel.
Opened in spring 2017, The Drifter Hotel and its pool were planned as a place for locals and travelers to mingle.
“We very much had in mind that a social pool was something that was lacking in New Orleans,” said Ramirez, who curates poolside events including yoga, burlesque performances and DJ nights at The Drifter Hotel. “We wanted to create a space that was comfortable all year round — and in New Orleans during the summer, what else are you going to do aside from enjoy a pool and a cocktail?”
Since 2012, the W Hotel has offered pool access with an entry fee. This year, poolside events at W Hotel and Le Meridien include bounce and yoga classes, “dive-in” movie nights, DJs on Sunday afternoons and a special Bastille Day party July 14.
“Whether people come to swim for a day or decide to stay the night, it’s a fun opportunity for them to feel like they’re on vacation without having to go far,” said Emily Schmidt Liuzza, area marketing manager for the W Hotel French Quarter and Le Meridien New Orleans.
Hotels charge admission fees, but it’s always free to swim in NORDC’s pools. In mid-July, NORD’s fourth indoor aquatics facility opens in Gert Town.
“The 15,000-square-foot facility will have six lanes, a community plaza, men’s, women’s and family locker rooms and a snack bar,” said Maya Wyche, NORD Interim CEO. “Indoor pools operate year-round for our swimmers who want to completely escape the heat.”
Whether locals want to escape the heat or the tedium of daily life, a poolside escape offers the opportunity to recharge.
“Folks can come, thoroughly enjoy the environment and essentially forget they’re on Tulane Avenue — and sometimes forget they’re in New Orleans,” Ramirez said.
Here are a few places where you can take the plunge.
Ace Hotel (600 Carondelet St.)
Alto, Ace Hotel’s rooftop pool, offers a poolside menu that includes chicken banh mi and pizza. Admission is free Mondays through Thursdays, when the pool is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $20 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, when hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bayou Segnette Wave Pool (West Bank Expressway, Westwego)
Catch a wave at this state wave pool, which features lifeguards on duty and free life vests. The pool is open through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission to Bayou Segnette Park is $3 per person, and admission to the wave pool is an additional $10 for kids shorter than 4 feet tall and $13 for everyone else.
Cool Zoo Splash Park at Audubon Zoo (6500 Magazine St.)
Audubon Park’s kid-centric Cool Zoo features a 750-foot lazy river, two beaches, waterspouts, waterslides, a splash park and more. A ticket to the Audubon Zoo costs $29.95 for an adult and $24.95 for a child, and admission to the Cool Zoo costs an additional $12 for nonmembers or $10 for members. Open daily during zoo hours through Aug. 12 and weekends through Sept. 4.
The Country Club (634 Louisa St.)
The adults-only, heated and chilled saltwater pool tucked behind this Italianate raised center hall cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. There’s also a sauna, hot tub, cabana bar and poolside dining. Admission is $15, and an annual membership pass is $299.
The Drifter Hotel (3522 Tulane Ave.)
The courtyard pool at this renovated 1950s motel features an indoor-outdoor bar and a distinctly midcentury modern vibe. Toplessness is permitted, and admission is $10. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.
Indian Hills (2824 Gause Blvd. W., Slidell)
Experience sunbathing without the risk of tan lines at this nudist colony’s pool and hot tub. Admission costs $38 for a couple, $28 for a single man and $15 for a single woman. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Once guests have paid their admission fee, they can swim until midnight.
Lafreniere Park Spray Park (3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie)
More than 4,000 square feet of water features, including water cannons and large misting water rings, are available daily through Aug. 9 with a $5 entry fee (cash only), and weekends only through Sept. 28. Hours are noon to 7 p.m.
Le Meridien (333 Poydras St.)
Le Meridien Hotel’s petite rooftop pool is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26. Admission is $15 and includes a towel. There’s a poolside bar, signature cocktails, refreshments and backgammon sets. A Bastille Day party on July 14 featured croissants, cappuccinos, entertainment and prizes for best French Riviera-inspired outfit. Guests must be 21 and up.
NORDC pools (citywide)
New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) offers free public pools citywide. Four indoor and 13 outdoor pools provide swim lessons, water aerobics and open swimming. Gert Town indoor pool (3411 Broadway St.) opens in mid-July. Pool addresses and schedules may be viewed at http://nordc.org/files/documents/aquatics/summer-pools-session-1-schedule/
UNO Aquatics Center (6801 Franklin Ave.)
Located in the UNO Lakefront Arena, this facility is open year-round and features a heated indoor 50-meter, eight-lane pool and a heated outdoor 25-yard, six-lane pool. Admission is $10. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Membership is $15 a month.
W Hotel French Quarter (316 Chartres St.)
The W Hotel hosts a free “Dive In” movie night series at its courtyard pool at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. There’s a poolside menu and free popcorn. Admission is first-come, first-served. Through Aug. 23, Thursdays bring the “Sweat to Wet” workout series at 6 p.m. in the hotel courtyard. Admission is $5 and includes a yoga or bounce workout class, as well as admission to the pool afterward.