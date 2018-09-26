Had there not been a Nancy Drew, and a young girl named Diana who vicariously solved mysteries on the page with the teenage sleuth, best-selling author Ellen Hart would not be boarding a plane to New Orleans to accept an award for her latest crime fiction novel.
That love of mystery novels also kindled a friendship between Diana Pinckley and former Times-Picayune book critic Susan Larson more than 30 years ago.
Pinckley died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 60. The communications strategist and community activist wrote a crime fiction column for The Times-Picayune for 23 years.
Booklovers who embraced the intrigue of crime fiction followed Pinckley's column eagerly.
“Mysteries were her favorite kind of reading. She was reading a mystery novel the first time we met, and that’s what we talked about,” said Larson, now contributing book columnist for The New Orleans Advocate and host of “The Reading Life” on WWNO-FM.
The prizes began when Karen Kersting and Larson were donating Pinckley’s library to various local institutions, collections and book sales, among them the New Orleans Public Library.
Volunteer Serena Jones took note of Pinckley’s donated books, sensing a clear message emerging from the collection of reading she left behind.
“Diana really loved mysteries; they were her passion. I keep looking at her books. Why don’t we start a prize in her name? The Pinckleys!” said Jones.
The Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction for women writers were born in 2012, established by the New Orleans chapter of the Women’s National Book Association.
Since that time, 10 writers have been honored in a national competition judged by members of the local chapter of the Women’s National Book Association.
“I think what she loved most in mysteries were the strong main characters with interesting flaws, a strong sense of place. What she responded to most as a devoted mystery reader was a sense of the puzzle solved, justice done, and order returned. And she loved discovering new writers,” said Larson, one of the administrators of the prizes.
Hart, this year’s winner of the Pinckley Prize for Distinguished Body of Work, is the author of 32 novels in two series, one begun in 1989 and featuring Jane Lawless, a lesbian restaurateur and her best friend, Cordelia Thorn. She is also the author of the Sophie Greenway series.
Marcie Rendon wins the Pinckley Prize for Debut Novel for her book "Murder on the Red River," published by Cinco Puntos Press. An enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, Rendon is a playwright, poet and freelance writer. She has published four nonfiction children’s books; two are "Pow Wow Summer" and "Farmer’s Market: Families Working Together." Rendon is a community arts activist who supports other native artists/writers/creators in pursuing their art.
“These are two women who bring something unique to the table. Ellen has created one of the longest running series featuring a lesbian detective,” says Larson. “And Marcie is shining a light on the problems of Native Americans.”
The Pinckley Prizes are supported by a generous donation from Pinckley’s former roommate at Duke University, Anne Newton and her husband Bill, of Marietta, Georgia. Other major supporters are Pinckley’s journalist/author husband John Pope, local author Randy Fertel and Women of the Storm, along with friends and colleagues across the country.
The judges for debut novel this year were novelist J.M. Redmann, author of the Micky Knight and Nell McGraw series; music and culture journalist Alison Fensterstock, editor/co-author of “The Definition of Bounce”; and novelist Christine Wiltz, author of “Shoot the Money” and “The Last Madam: A Life in the New Orleans Underworld.”
Previous Pinckley Prize winners include Laura Lippman, Nevada Barr, Sara Paretsky and Louise Penny for distinguished body of work, along with Gwen Florio, Adrianne Harun, Christine Carbo and Trudy Nan Boyce for debut novel. Hart and Redmon will each receive a $2,500 cash award, as well a paper rosette fashioned by New Orleans artist Yuka Petz from the pages of their books.
For more information, visit pinckleyprizes.org. Submissions for 2019 Debut Novel Prize are now open.