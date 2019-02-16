For its 83rd annual Carnival ball Friday, the Young Men Illinois Club chose to go around the globe to "Review the World of Dance."
The organization, having its roots in 1895, chose to look at the art of dancing from Africa, Japan, Mexico, India and the United States. The Empire Ballroom at the Hyatt Hotel was the setting for the celebration.
"Dance is the universal elixir which transcends all societies, cultures and religions. The Old Testament Prophet Jeremiah instructs young ladies to dance and be glad in Jeremiah 31:13," guests were told. "At Egyptian funerals, women dance to express the sentiments and grief of mourners. Then as Western civilization evolved, courts of the kings and queens were entertained by dancers wheeled into banquet halls on scenic floats. In the Orient, no story is more intriguing than the story told through the make-up, dance and persona of young women who are part of the Geisha culture.
"If we took a poll tonight to find out how many of our friends and guests have participated in or attended a dance revue, we have no doubt that the majority of the crowd would answer affirmatively. Dance is indeed the universal unifying language of the world!"
Reigning over the ball as queen was Miss Zoie Elizabeth Legeaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony A. Legeaux II.
Debutantes in the court were: Misses Ko'Rea Vennese Barré, daughter of Mr. Corey M. Barré and Ms. Keisha M. White; Camryn Dechele McCoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Comadore; Summer Indigo Perkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charleston Perkins; Kandyce Nicolle Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Williams; and Paige Jordan Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Michael Wilson.
Princesses in the court were Misses Ava Rose Robertson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Corey Robertson; Madison Olivia Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brach Robinson; and Jasmine Mariah Williams, daughter of Mr. Hasson Williams and Ms. Chantell Washington.
Pages to the queen included Master Christian Noah Legeaux, son of Ms. Tiffany Legeaux; Miss Maddyn Christina Peck, daughter of Mr. Brandon Peck and Ms. Brandi Barre; Miss Allison Cecilia Raymond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Atari Raymond Sr.; and Miss Gian Laje Durand and Master Jonathan Paul Rutherford, daughter and son of Mr. Jonathan Rutherford Sr. and Ms. Gian Laje Durand.
President of the organization is Mr. Clinton Smith; Messrs. Wayne Preyan is vice president, William D. Aaron Jr. is financial secretary, Omar K. Mason is recording secretary and Cardell Ross is treasurer. Messrs. Lawrence R. Robinson is director of social affairs, John R. Murchison is assistant director of social affairs, Emile Bagneris is sergeant-at-arms, Milton M. Brown is chaplain, parliamentarian is Marion D. Floyd, keeper of records and seals is Dr. John Wilson and Ronald Vigee is director of publicity.