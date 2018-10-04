The Scandinavian Jazz Church, a Garden District fixture formerly known as the Norwegian Seaman's Church, is under contract to be sold and will close at the end of the year.
Jan Mikalsen, chairman of the local board that took over the church from the Church of Norway last year, said in a release that continuing to operate it had become "unsustainable" despite the best intentions of volunteers and the community at large. The church, founded over 110 years ago and located at 1772 Prytania St., will close in December after a final round of popular annual festivities.
“It must be said that the decision to close our doors after so many years has been a difficult, highly emotional and painful one,” said Mikalsen.
The closing will mark a somber end to local efforts over the past two years to keep the church operating. In 2016, the Church of Norway issued an edict that would have shuttered the building due in part to the dwindling ranks of Norwegian sailors worshiping and socializing there. Mikalsen, a local businessman in the maritime industry, helped lead a successful effort to transfer the church to local control in order to keep it open.
Supporters remade the church into a jazz and special events venue, a surprisingly natural fit because of its decades-long support of the New Orleans jazz community. The name change to the Scandinavian Jazz Church also reflected how the church had become an important meeting ground for people with ties to many of the countries of northern Europe.
The church was founded more than a century ago by the Church of Norway to minister to Norse sailors working overseas. At one time, it was one of six churches in the U.S. and several dozen in port cities around the world. The current building was constructed in 1968, and King Olav V of Norway came to New Orleans to lay the cornerstone.
When oil was discovered in the North Sea in the 1960s, New Orleans and Norway became more closely linked as businessmen from Norway arrived in New Orleans to forge relationships with the U.S. energy industry. Norwegian workers also became a presence on Gulf of Mexico oil rigs.
Since its founding in 1906, the church has served thousands of Norwegians travelling through New Orleans, as well as others of Scandinavian heritage. And over the past half-century, the city's jazz musicians have also relied on it as a performance space and refuge.
The church will continue its programming through the end of the year. Scheduled jazz services will continue on the first, second and third Sundays of each month with a piano service on the fourth Sunday, and a Norwegian service will take place on Oct. 28. The Scandinavian Festival will be celebrated Nov. 2 and 3. The church will also celebrate the feast of St. Lucia in December.