Fun al Fresco
Dressed in white and ready to celebrate, an elegant crowd convened recently on the steps of the New Orleans Museum of Art for Diner en Blanc. The pop-up picnic chooses a surprise location, and participants supply cuisine, linens and china.
LITERARY LIGHTS
The Tennessee Williams Festival held a benefit, Evening of Desire, at the WYES Kornman Performance Studio on Navarre Avenue. Inspired by the works of Williams, local performers played music, enacted theater scenes and recited poetry to aid the annual Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, which takes place in March.