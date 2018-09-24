It’s “a whole new world” and a whole new season as the 2018-19 Broadway in New Orleans series comes soaring in this week on a magical flying carpet. Disney’s “Aladdin” opens at the Saenger Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 26, for a two-week run.
Based on the story from the “One Thousand and One Nights” collection that was made into a Disney animated movie in 1992, the musical version of “Aladdin” went on to be nominated for five Tony Awards — winning one — when it debuted on Broadway in 2014. The animated version launched the 1993 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “A Whole New World,” by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, which became the showpiece tune for the musical.
The musical brought together the talents of a team of Tony and Oscar award winners, including Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. Another Tony nominee, Casey Nicholaw, directed and choreographed the original Broadway production.
When 25-year-old Clinton Greenspan, who performs the title role in the New Orleans production, took over the role on April 1 in Denver, he knew he had some big shoes to fill. Preceding him as Aladdin was Adam Jacobs, who originated the role on Broadway and was the first to take it on the current tour. Jacobs was nominated for a 2014 Drama Desk Award for outstanding actor in a musical.
“I love it so much. It’s a crazy dream come true,” Greenspan said. “Every show is so magical. ... The story is about not changing who you are. It’s about friendships and becoming stronger and being the person you want to be and can be.”
And, in almost fairy tale-like fashion, the onstage romance between Greenspan and his first co-star, Isabelle McCalla, blossomed into what’s known as a “showmance” in theater circles.
McCalla left the tour to originate a role in another production after finishing the “Aladdin” run in Boston over the summer, but the two of them remain a couple.
The role of Princess Jasmine is now being played by Lissa de Guzman, who was McCalla’s understudy and has been with the show since the beginning of the tour. Others in major roles include Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie), Jonathan Weir (Grand Vizier Jafar), Jay Paranada (Iago) and Jerald Vincent (Sultan).
Showgoers will not be seeing the pet monkey that accompanied Aladdin on his adventures in the animated version. Instead he will be accompanied by his three friends, Omar (Philippe Arroyo), Kassim (Jed Feder) and Babkak (Zach Bencal).
An Arlington, Texas, native who was a gymnast at an early age, Greenspan confirmed that he and de Guzman will actually be “flying” above the stage on a magic carpet while singing “A Whole New World” together.
“It does fly, but the only thing I can say about it is that it’s Disney magic,” he said with a laugh. “I think it’s best that people not know how it’s done. That’s part of the magic. It’s a beautiful sight and no one seeing it will be disappointed,” he added.
More “magic” is in store for the audience each time the Genie pops up in the production. Special effects and lighting will attempt to make it appear as though the wish-granter is emerging from his lamp.
Altogether Greenspan sings in about a dozen of the show’s production pieces, including solos in “One Jump Ahead” and “Proud of Your Boy,” which is reprised twice — at the end of the first act and midway through the second.
“I love that song,” Greenspan said. “It’s about Aladdin finding himself and proving that he can do more and still be real while he’s improving himself.”
Disney's "Aladdin"
WHEN: Through Oct. 7. Show times vary.
WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans
TICKETS: $87-$256
INFO: (504) 525-1052. saengernola.com/shows/aladdin