Satchmo to go
The home of board president Sybil Morial was the site of the New Orleans Arts and Cultural Host Committee scholarship fundraiser, supporting the Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp. Ellis Marsalis Jr. was honored with the Jazz Pioneer Award, and performed with his quintet. Held at Loyola, the by-audition jazz camp serves young musicians 10-21 years old.
NETWORK NEWS
LCMC Health marked the creation of a network comprising five local nonprofit hospitals. The group includes Children’s Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center. Employees and supporters gathered at UMC to observe the event.