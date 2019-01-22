The 16th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, 'The Neutral Ground,' is available for download.
In the 16th episode: Still hoarse from taking part in "fan impact plays" at the Superdome on Sunday, John Simerman checks in with a report on the well-being of a downcast Who Dat nation. Faimon Roberts III offers a look at the upcoming trial of Chad Scott, once a fair-haired boy at the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and now facing trial on federal charges that he went rogue. And Jessica Williams, who covers City Hall, pops in to discuss the City Council's surprising recent decision to reconsider its vote on a new power plant in the East after it emerged that Entergy had bankrolled an astroturfing campaign. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
