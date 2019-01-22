Neutral Ground Podcast logo

Neutral Ground: Podcasts from The New Orleans Advocate

The 16th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, 'The Neutral Ground,' is available for download.

The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.

In the 16th episode: Still hoarse from taking part in "fan impact plays" at the Superdome on Sunday, John Simerman checks in with a report on the well-being of a downcast Who Dat nation. Faimon Roberts III offers a look at the upcoming trial of Chad Scott, once a fair-haired boy at the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and now facing trial on federal charges that he went rogue. And Jessica Williams, who covers City Hall, pops in to discuss the City Council's surprising recent decision to reconsider its vote on a new power plant in the East after it emerged that Entergy had bankrolled an astroturfing campaign. Hosted by Gordon Russell.

Subscribe to The Advocate's podcasts here via iTunes and have each new episode delivered straight to your device. The podcast is also now available in Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher and Spotify.

You can also listen using the audio player below. Can't see audio player below? Click here.

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 16: Who Dats cope with a robbery; a fed goes to trial; Entergy reboot?

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 16: Who Dats cope with a robbery; a fed goes to trial; Entergy reboot?

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 15: Changing of guard at NOPD; Joe Giarrusso on S&WB; 'Choppa Style's' unlikely pedigree

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 15: Changing of guard at NOPD; Joe Giarrusso on S&WB; 'Choppa Style's' unlikely pedigree

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 14: A promise (sort of) kept; Strief fills big shoes; bringing Airbnb to heel

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 14: A promise (sort of) kept; Strief fills big shoes; bringing Airbnb to heel

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 13: Murder hits 47-year low; man of the people; Champagne or cava?

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 13: Murder hits 47-year low; man of the people; Champagne or cava?

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 12: The Capitol's revolving door; exiled from banking; a year of food-industry characters

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 12: The Capitol's revolving door; exiled from banking; a year of food-industry characters

Follow Gordon Russell on Twitter, @GordonRussell1.

View comments