Potter and Cupid
Once Upon a Time
“Wasn’t the tableau wonderful!” exclaimed a guest at the 94th bal masqué of the Children’s Carnival Club of New Orleans in the Sheraton Hotel’s Napoleon Ballroom. “Harry Potter and A History of Hogwarts” titled the tableau that had Ira Benjamin Acosta as Harry and Conner Frederick Langston, John Riley Schibler, Shane Aubrey Langston, James Jacob Droddy. Lucille Catherine Sparacello and Natalie Ann Verloin DeGruy as Special Characters for the fun, noir-ish skit.
All was bright and glittering-garb white at the appearance of the royals: “King Once Upon a Time” Philip James Maier, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Alvin Maier, and “Queen Once Upon a Time” Mackenzie Leigh Langston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shane Fredrick Langston of Southlake, Texas. His majesty was attired in a rhinestone-encrusted, silk satin tunic that reached to the floor, while her majesty caught the eye wearing a richly embellished silk satin gown. The royal outfits and the queen’s rhinestone and lace Medici collar were by Royal Design House.
Joining the pageantry were the monarchs of 2018, king Evan Harriss Michell and queen Catherine Marie Zimmermann, as well as Miss Chloe Margaret Pelitere, a debutante of the season.
Among the many tapped for the 2019 court were pages James Hollis Holliday, Luke William Llaneza and Jackson Avery Ellis, and captains Isabella Marie Dennis, Callie Grace Anderson, Eleanor Helen Hortensia Curtis, Cheyenne Danielle Palato, Nicole Marie Kazour and Gabriella Marie Dennis, all led by Alexander Peter Maier. Also, attendants Ann Frances Hodnette, Eleanor Louise Tafaro, Lane Sarah Connell, Amelie Marie Sharp, Mary Vivian Sparacello, Sallie Rose Ellis, Jules Marguerite Donaldson, Mary Claire Hodnette, Lily Marie Tran, Joules Marie Mitchell and Avery Lanae Camposano.
The dukes were Manuel Gerard Llaneza IV, Paul James Sparacello III, Rylan Grayson Walker, Ryan Joseph Droddy and William Tucker Schibler, and the maids were Mercedes Grace Lee Ohlmeyer, Amelie Silmon Lemon, Kaylie Anne Hiers, Alexandra Nance Livingston and Chloe Ree Palato.
Adding to the ball’s delights were the Royal Entertainment by the New Orleans Youth Ballet of the Maria and Joseph Giacobbe School of Dance with ballet master Richard Rholdon. A mayoral proclamation and the presentation of the royal gift to St. Michael Special School added meaning to the merriment. Student Kallie Alyssa McGuire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff McGuire, accepted for the school. The grand march, court dance, krewe drill, royal greeting, dancing to the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra and grand finale completed the CCC scenario. The ball chairmen were Alan Brackett, Dr. W. Kenneth Mann Jr. and Marvin Russell with assistance from David Tastet, J. Warren Browning, William Beatty, Charles Childress Jr., Mark Bickham and Dr. David deGenova.
Noted in select seating were the royal mothers – Mrs. Maier in a deep aubergine bejeweled lace gown by Blu Sage, and Mrs. Langston in a rose-colored Rene Ruiz mode – and Mr. and Mrs. Cary Jason Sharp. Also, Mmes. Henry P. Deubler Jr., Glenda Sharp, Michael Dupuis, Cecelia Mullin, Paul Minor and Ronica Palato, as well as Justice Charles McRae, the king’s grandfather, from Jackson, Mississippi.
Festivities before and right after the ball made CCC 2019 ever merrier. In anticipation of her reign, Miss Langston hosted a tea for her court and choice guests at the Windsor Court Hotel. Shortly after the ball’s conclusion, an adjacent ballroom opened for the gala, where Hogwarts decorations; delicious buffet offerings, a tasty cake and DJ music by Robbie Cox were fit for a King and Queen Once Upon a Time.
SweetArts: Made with Love
Since 1984, the Contemporary Arts Center has recognized an array of artists, performers, educators and philanthropists for their outstanding contributions to the arts and culture community of New Orleans. At the recent SweetArts gala, titled “Made with Love,” the bannered names were Cameron Mitchell-Ware, arts education; Aurora Nealand, performing arts; Carol Bebelle, visual arts; and artist, poet and author Cleo Wade, the honorary event chairwoman. Yet another honoree was for philanthropy and in memoriam: Dorothy Jurisich Coleman, who answered to both Dotty and Gigi.
Housing the three-tiered socializing — patron party, gala and late-night — was the CAC on Camp Street. The first shoulder rubbing occurred in the theater, where Wade made introductions, CAC interim director MK Wegmann delivered remarks and recognized the honorees, and patron party Chairwoman Anna Dunbar concluded with remarks. Champagne Pour by Grand Krewe and hors d’oeuvres by Saba were special treats.
Then it was on to the two-hour gala featuring DJ HeelTurn and DJ Otto, respectively in the Besthoff Building and the Warehouse, delicious chomps from 11 generous eateries or caterers and drinks by Southern Glazer’s, lots of auction activity, and live auction demonstrations by ceramicist Miki Glasser, tattoo artist Danika Parker, printmaker Pippin Frisbie-Calder and textile weaver Lena Kolb. Late-night tripping, also for two hours, occurred in the Warehouse, featuring a DJ Set by renowned performer Washed Out. “Red and white party attire” was the dress, thanks to the bash’s closeness to Valentine’s, while the “Made with Love” title reflected on how love inspires the process of making art.
The above Anna Dunbar and husband Scott not only sponsored the patron party but also chaired the gala. Leopoldo J. Yanez and Emily Degan teamed to spearhead the late night fun. All four of them, in turn, thanked their committee of 25. More gratitude tapped Lead, VIP and In-Kind sponsors. Further headliners — most figuring in an above category — were Valerie Besthoff, Gregg Porter and Weezie Porter, Aimee Farnet and Mike Siegel, David Thaddeus Baker, Nurhan Gokturk, Staci Rosenberg, Carla D. Arriola, Peter and Jeanie Coleman, Robyn Dunn Schwartz, Gretchen Wheaton and Emmeline Johnston. Others were too busy partying to glimpse.
Further features were the decor by Luna Botanicals with the splendid floral touches, as well as trees and assorted greenery that engulfed the premises and suggested a modern forest effect; Element’s bamboo furnishings; the production and thematic red lighting design by Propaganda with hearts “floating” on the walls; and the honoree gifts by Tiffany & Co.
Considered the signature event of the CAC, “a multidisciplinary arts center dedicated to the presentation, production, and promotion of our time,” the annual gallivanting fuses fun with interactive experiences. And for the very recent bash, “Love” was the heartbeat.