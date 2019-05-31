Now that every grocery store sells orchids, the art of growing these flowering plants has been largely demystified — at least as far as the phalaenopsis orchids found in the supermarket go. Every home design magazine seems to picture robust displays of phalaenopsis orchids gracing elegant rooms.

It turns out that some orchids will also flourish outside, though they may not bloom all year. But how to care for them in the landscape?

Learn the answer to this question and more this weekend when the New Orleans Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale at the Lakeside Mall (3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie). Vendors will be on hand from Friday through Sunday to answer questions about the amazing array of orchids that will be for sale.

According to the pros, orchids can indeed be used as a landscape plant. John Grady Burns, a big-name floral designer based in Natchez, says phals and other readily available orchids can do fine in the garden, under the right conditions.

“There are many orchids that can grow outside as long as they are in filtered light. In the warm months, they can make a beautiful display because their flowers last so long,” Burns said. “But depending on the type of orchid, you need to move them inside to protect them when it gets chilly at night.”

When the temperature drops and days are shorter, he added, it's best to water them very little — once a month as opposed to once a week — because they need to go dormant and rest.

Larry Hennessey, the newsletter editor for the Orchid Society, says that there are some types of orchids that can be planted in the ground and are as hardy as camellias in our area.

“They are Bletilla species and hybrids, and they’re hardy to zone 5,” Hennessey said. “All they need to thrive is well-drained soil and partial shade. They are so easy to grow that I call them weeds. If you keep them out of the midday sun, they’ll bloom every spring beginning in March.”

Bletillas are also known commonly as Urn orchids and Chinese Ground orchids, and they perform like a perennial in the garden. Some of them die back in the winter, only to reappear with bright green foliage in the spring. And because they spread by underground rhizomes, clumps can double in size in a single year.

There are three general colors and forms of Bletilla: shades of purple (B. striata), white (B. striata alba) and yellow (B. ochracea), Hennessey said.

"The flowers are extremely fragrant," he noted. "They can measure up to 2 inches across and there can be six to eight flowers on a single flower stalk.”

A no-fuss, no-muss orchid that grows in the ground and requires virtually no care? Why doesn’t everyone grow them?

“One reason that you don't see more (of the hardy Bletillas) is that the color range is limited compared to other orchids, and they bloom only from March to May, when it gets too hot,” Hennessey said. “Another reason is that few growers sell them, so you have to get creative finding them.”

Or you need a friend like Larry Hennessey, who has oodles of them.

New Orleans Orchid Society Show and Sale

Friday-Sunday

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

Free

neworleansorchidsociety.org