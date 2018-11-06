The poster for the 2018 Bayou Road Balloon Festival is surprising, much like its designer, Christy Boutte.
When Boutte was an infant, spinal meningitis caused her to lose her hearing. She later discovered that art helps her escape from silence.
“With the movement of my painting instruments — a brush, palette knife, fingers; and the vivid colors and shapes, abstract or sharp — art became, for me, sound,” she explained in her artist statement.
After she graduated from high school, Boutte attended Ringling College of Art & Design and became the school's first deaf student to receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
She’s presented her work around the world, but sharing her art with fellow New Orleanians fills Boutte with a special sense of pride.
“What really intrigued me about this festival was, in fact, the hot-air balloons,” she said in an email. “They really bring a unique spin to a city known for its great many food and music festivals. As an artist, it let me explore new subject matter and think about the city from a different perspective.”
Boutte “finger-painted” the design for the poster and then applied embellishments, such as metallic foils, puffy paints, and Italian glass beads.
“I wanted to capture a whimsical, Wizard of Oz-like vibe for this project,” Boutte added.
She now runs an art gallery and frame shop from her home in Gretna, where she lives with her husband and their two young children. But when Boutte encounters new people, the language barrier is problematic, she notes.
“The silence of being ‘left out’ can be lonely at times, but these challenges bring me back — connect me — to my art,” she wrote. “I realize the importance of communicating, and therefore I strive to express myself through my work.”