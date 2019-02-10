Gathering for the organization’s 54th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville.
Following the presentation of the captain and officers, the krewe made a lively entrance into the ballroom. The captain then signaled the presentation of the royal court.
Zeus LIV, the 2019 king of Olympia, made an entrance and processed to the throne.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Skylar Nicole Ballard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Scott Ballard. Her majesty's regal ensemble included a gown of white silver lace, tulle and regency organza featuring a sweetheart neckline and trumpet silhouette. The bodice was embroidered with a pattern of lace encrusted with Swarovski crystals, silver bugle beads and seed beads highlighting the details. From her shoulders fell the traditional Olympia mantle. Completing the raiment were the Medici collar of lace, lochrosens and Swarovski crystals, along with the fulgent crown and scepter.
The royals reigned from atop a multi-leveled white dais highlighted by a gathered Austrian curtain design.
Maids in court were Misses Tatum Elle Ballard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Christopher Ballard; Caroline Josephine Hingle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lionel Hingle III; Charlotte Mary Lea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Addison Lea Jr.; Brittany Caitlyn Pierce, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chavgney George Pierce; Mary Claire Schoen, daughter of Mr. Gary Thomas Schoen Jr. and Mrs. Scott Tappan Slatten, Bailey Anne Sitarz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Sitarz; Mary Grace Swiger, daughter of Dr. William Joseph Swiger II and Ms. Christa Hardy Swiger; Georgia Louise Trist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Paul Trist; and Emma Jane Wynne, daughter of Mr. Vincent Freret Wynne Jr. and Mrs. Ashley Marie Hillman.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Mary Elizabeth Avenel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary James Avenel; Lila Cate Ballard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ballard; Anna Claire and Virginia Lyle Capshaw, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Christopher Capshaw; Olivia Katherine Connolly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lapeyre Connolly; Sophia Mirabelle Cruise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert William Cruise; Savannah Kristine Howell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Michael Howell; and Isabel Rose Jenkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Phillips Jenkins.
Also serving as ladies-in-waiting were Misses Mary Louise McWilliams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paysse Perrialliat McWilliams; Evangeline Grace Meyers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Meyers Jr.; Anna Dupuy Morse, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Barksdale Colley; Gabrielle Ann Pelligrini, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Anthony Pellegrini; Kendall Grace Reagan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Alan Reagan; Raelynn Grace Spinks, daughter of Mr. Russell Gregory Spinks and Ms. Amanda Jill Spinks; and Lucille Rose Tate, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Callaway Tate. They wore white silk dupioni sleeveless gowns featuring crystal beading and pearl-encrusted waistbands with full skirts and long organza sashes. The queen’s pin was fastened to the loop of the oversized bow in the back. They carried balls of green hydrangeas tied with white satin ribbons.
Pages to her majesty were Masters Coerte Gardere Crawford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Coerte Crawford; Vincent Robert Cruise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cruise; Marcus Rhodes Hidalgo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marco Esteban Hidalgo; and Easton Michael Howell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howell.
Mr. Dan Dorsey served as chairman of the floor committee. Assisting him were Messrs. Ron Gitz, Rick Murphy, Mason Rudolph, Gordon Stewart and Matt Voelkel.
Following the presentation, members and guests enjoyed a queen’s supper, entertained by the music of Groovy 7.