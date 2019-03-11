The award-winning play, "Hamilton: An American Musical", heads to the Crescent City on Tuesday.

The 7:30 performance at the Saenger Theatre marks the first of many showings. It is scheduled for at least one showing every day from Tuesday until the end of March.

Why is "Hamilton" so popular?

“Hamilton” tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an orphan from the Caribbean who joined the American Revolution in New York. He rose through the ranks of the burgeoning U.S. government until famously meeting his demise in a duel with political adversary Aaron Burr.

The musical broke new ground by embracing hip-hop and R&B and through unconventional casting featuring actors of color playing colonial characters. The show gave new life to an old story, invigorating young theater audiences.

How much are tickets selling for?

Tickets for "Hamilton" easily surpass hundreds of dollars. The cheapest tickets for opening night are $267 each, according to New Orleans Tickets website.

How do I get tickets through the "Hamilton" lottery?

First, download the "Hamilton" app on the Android or iOS store to register. You can also register at www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. The lottery opens at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Winners will be announced via email and/or text by 11 a.m. the day before the show. Each winner will have until 4 p.m. that afternoon to purchase two tickets. The ticket lottery makes available 40 orchestra seats for $10 apiece.

How did "Hamilton" happen?

Don't kid yourself. This isn't just another musical.

Composer/performer Lin-Manuel Miranda spent years crafting and critiquing "Hamilton" before it opened off of Broadway in 2015. After two extensions and a glowing review in The New York Times, the musical moved to Broadway. It set record sales of course. A year later, "Hamilton" won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Since its Broadway success, "Hamilton" has launched two national tours.