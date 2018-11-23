The newest holiday spectacle? AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS, with walking tours and live entertainment, opening Friday at the zoo and continuing on select nights through December. $10-$15. 5:30 p.m.
Ride a train or take a stroll through CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS in City Park, where holiday lights dot Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens. $10-$28. Opens Friday, continues through Jan. 1.
The famous bands of Grambling State and Southern universities square off at the BAYOU CLASSIC GREEK STEP SHOW and BATTLE OF THE BANDS, 6 p.m. Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. mybayouclassic.com $20-$40.