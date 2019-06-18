This June marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, recognized as the main catalyst of the contemporary LGBTQ equality movement.

And it also marks another historic event with the opening of the first comprehensive museum exhibition devoted to more than half a century of history of gay Carnival culture in the Crescent City.

“Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans” contains more than 200 original drawings, designs, costumes, film clips and printed ephemera, all of which construct a parallel narrative to the mainstream history of Carnival.

For curator Wayne Phillips, who began working on the exhibition seven years ago, putting the show together was a process of discovery.

“We’ve always had a strong collection of Carnival memorabilia, especially where photographs and more contemporary costumes are concerned,” said Phillips. “But so many things were missing when it came to telling the story of gay Carnival in particular.”

In “Grand Illusions," that story begins with an iconic object in the history of gay New Orleans: a neon sign (minus the actual neon) for the legendary “Club My-Oh-My,” which became a must-see night life destination for straight and gay audiences alike in the middle decades of the last century for the dazzling spectacle of its female impersonators. (Phillips characterizes “female impersonators” as entertainers who sang live instead of lip-syncing to a prerecorded track. An audio installation in the show invites visitors to listen to a number by My-Oh-My performer Jimmy Callaway from the mid-1960s.)

The My-Oh-My wasn’t the first club of its kind in New Orleans: Phillips mentions an earlier dive called the Wonder Bar (sometimes referred to as the Wonder Club) that operated in the French Quarter around 1934. “Since it was in the Quarter it attracted a lot of attention, and was raided by the police over and over again,” said Phillips. “So clubs featuring female impersonators started moving out to the lakefront where there was less surveillance.”

And cross-dressing had been a part of Carnival celebrations in New Orleans even longer than that. For many years, Mardi Gras was the only day during the year where both men and women could wear the clothes of the opposite sex in public without attracting the attention of the police. Accordingly, “Grand Illusions” includes a selection of photos, mostly from the Tulane University archives, of Mardi Gras revelers in drag from the early decades of the 20th century.

In addition to providing a wider historical context for the gay Carnival-related material, Phillips said another of his curatorial priorities was locating at least one object dating from the founding year of the dozen or so gay krewes represented in the show. It started with the Krewe of Yuga, generally recognized as the first gay Carnival organization, in 1958.

“It all goes back to Yuga,” said Phillips. “They really created the model of what a gay Carnival krewe was all about.”

The Krewe of Yuga only lasted for five seasons: Its 1962 ball, which was raided by the police and resulted in the arrest of 96 men on charges of disturbing the peace and lewd conduct, would be its last.

That same year saw the first ball of the Krewe of Petronius, which still exists. “Petronius learned a lesson from Yuga and got an official charter, which meant their Carnival balls were protected under state law,” said Phillips.

As private social organizations, the balls sponsored by gay krewes served as safe venues for free expression among their members. But invitations to the balls soon became much sought-after by gay and straight audiences, and the balls themselves became notorious for both parodying and creatively exaggerating the more sedate spectacle of old-line krewes such as Rex and Comus.

The show groups material according to krewe rather than following a more chronological approach. “It didn’t feel right to do a strictly linear type of show,” said Phillips. “Instead, we wanted to group things salon-style to give people a better idea of how much amazing material there is to see.”

To that end, the first part of the show concentrates on the four oldest and largest gay krewes — Petronius (founded 1961), Amon-Ra (founded 1965), Armeinius (founded 1969) and Lords of Leather (founded 1984) — with examples of costumes and printed ephemera ranging from each group’s early years to the present.

A pair of exquisitely drawn invitations for Amon-Ra balls from 1982 and 1984 by artist Dan deBeau-Maltbie illustrate what Phillips calls “artistry beyond compare." Look closely at the drawings to see the more risqué details deBeau-Maltbie included in his illustrations: this definitely wasn’t a “traditional” Mardi Gras event.

“In some ways, the early ’80s were a high point of gay Carnival creativity,” said Phillips. “Everything, from the invitations to the costumes, was custom made.”

Another showpiece of the exhibition is a stunning dragonfly costume worn by the King of Petronius in 2000, complete with an intricately welded set of wings and a long tail. During its restoration for the current show, Phillips discovered that the tail was built from a series of inflatable rubber balls, each of which had to be repaired and reinflated before the costume was put on display.

And Frederick Guess’ painting for the 2013 Armeinius Ball invitation — a dual self-portrait of the artist in the style of Norman Rockwell as both himself and in drag as Scarlett O’Hara — is another artistic high point.

A subsequent room focuses on some of the smaller contemporary gay krewes such as the Krewe of Mwindo (founded 1998), notable not only for being the only African American gay krewe to achieve any sort of traction but also the first gay krewe to feature two women as its king and queen.

Another part is devoted to the memory of several defunct gay krewes, such as the Krewe of Celestial Knights, whose 1977 ball invitation was drawn by celebrated artist George Dureau.

An elaborate 1980 costume from the Krewe of Apollo’s “Olympus” ball is the oldest in the collection, while nearby an elaborate flowered ensemble has the distinction of having been worn by a bona fide gay celebrity: New Orleans native and drag superstar Bianca del Rio, when she reigned as Queen of Satyricon in 2004. Also featured are a few tantalizing examples of ephemera from the only lesbian krewe on record: the Krewe of Ishtar, which was active from 1981-86.

From a high point in 1984 and 1985 when 13 gay krewes held Carnival balls, the rest of the decade would witness the decimation of its participants by the AIDS epidemic to the point where only four gay krewes remained by 1990.

But it’s significant, says Phillips, that all four of those krewes are still active today — and have been joined in recent years by a new generation, including the Krewe of Narcissus.

“There’s always been a huge amount of creativity in the gay community,” said Phillips, “and Carnival culture has always been a natural way to express that. So as long as there are all these creative people around, I don’t think the tradition of gay Carnival is in any danger of expiring.”

****************

“Grand Illusions: The History and Artistry of Gay Carnival in New Orleans”

WHEN: Through December 2020

WHERE: Louisiana State Museum, The Presbytère, 751 Chartres St.

INFO: https://louisianastatemuseum.org

