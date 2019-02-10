Amid the sweeping Saharan sand, set within an ancient land, arose the god Osiris’ tent celebrating the 103rd Grand Ball on Feb. 9.

The lights were raised to reveal the throne of the Palace of the Sun overlooking the sands of Egypt. Abundant palms, ferns and flowers entwined with a myriad of glittering lights provided an oasis for the coronation of a new king and queen.

Reigning with his majesty as queen was Miss Anna Massey Demmas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bartlett Demmas.

Maids to her majesty were Misses Kayla Grace Carr, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Dale Crocker; Juliet Eliana Detiveaux Cimini, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Vaughn Cimini; Larkin McConnell Holtzman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Louis Holtzman; Kristina Britt Johnsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Lee Johnsen; Lilia Elise Kuhn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen McMillen Kuhn Sr.; Amelie Elizabeth Lagarde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kepper Lagarde; Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Wilburn Lunn; Jessica Carter Schaumburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumburg Jr.; Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Paul Silvia Jr.; and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Frank Zimmer.

Princesses in her majesty's court were Misses Elise Marie Landrum, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Kermit Landrum Jr.; Claire Louise Moffett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry McClellan Moffett IV; Caroline Ott Pitalo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Anthony Pitalo; Abigail Jane Rosenberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Benjamin Rosenberg; Marguerite Conery Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Burton Schmidt; and Marin Elizabeth Trepagnier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Gerard Trepagnier Sr.

Pages to their majesties were Masters Blake Tucker Couvillon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mason Graham Couvillon; Curtis Collins Eustis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Douglas Eustis; Eric Hays Hoffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Wayne Hoffman; John Bennett Lawrence, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Neil Lawrence; and Alexander Camors Roth, son of Dr. and Mrs. Christopher Charles Roth.

The 2018 queen, Miss Shelby Jane Ottley White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bright White, was presented to their majesties and received a bouquet of roses, as did the 50-year queen, Mrs. Henry Leon Sarpy, who reigned in 1969 as Miss Ann Lee Stephens.