While being far from home for college may be a challenge for some, Miss Marcy Jean Williams is taking advantage of her time in Colorado to enjoy skiing with friends in Breckenridge.
While at the Boulder, Colorado, university, she is studying business and sociology.
Her mother is the former Stacey West.
At Newman, she was on the cross country and soccer teams, a member of the Green Club and attended Rustic Pathways. She was also a Newman Scholar.
In addition to her studies at the Leeds School of Business, Marcy is on the dean's list and is involved with the university's ski club.
She has worked as a counselor at Mes Amies Day Camp and in the lighting and hospitality industry.
As a sub-deb, she was in the Grand Ball of Osiris and Squires.