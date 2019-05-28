Books in dozens of genres, plus CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, sheet music, original artwork and posters will be for sale at the 66th annual Symphony Book Fair this weekend at the UNO Lakefront Arena, as an enthusiastic team of volunteers rallies to support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
Among the literary treasures on offer this year are an official program from the first year of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (1968); a “History of Louisiana” series in four volumes from 1974 by noted historian Charles Gayarré; a 1935 pop-up copy of Disney’s “Mickey Mouse in King Arthur’s Court”; and a copy of “The Mississippi” signed by its authors, noted historians Stephen Ambrose and Douglas Brinkley.
For cookbook fans there is a copy of “The Chez Helene House of Good Food Cookbook” signed by the late, celebrated chef Austin Leslie, who was the prototype for the popular “Frank’s Place” 1980s TV series starring Tim and Daphne Reed.
Classical music aficionados may be interested in a signed concert program by noted pianist Arthur Rubenstein or a signed photograph of violin virtuoso Isaac Stern. Disaster fans might find a leather-bound, illustrated collector’s edition of “The Wreck and Sinking of the Titanic” edited by Marshall Everett, first published shortly after the ship sank in 1912 and still in print today.
First edition copies of books signed by their authors sell for a slightly higher charge than the normal price charged by the Symphony Volunteers.
Phyllis Jordan, the retired founder of the nationwide chain of PJ’s Coffee shops and co-chairwoman of the book fair, said that the books on sale at the event, all of which are donated, “are priced to move.” Prices start at 75 cents and can range up to $12, depending on their size and category, but most are around $3.
“In my value system, it’s very important that we make books available to the community at affordable prices,” Jordan said. “They’re all well below the market prices and, because book dealers are such a big part of our audience, we price everything — including the most valuable items — at well below the online prices for those books.”
Jordan, who has been volunteering for the Book Fair for about 15 years, noted that each of the past few years have brought in about $45,000 for the LPO, a vast improvement over the years immediately following Hurricane Katrina. “Our sales were off during those years because the arena was out of commission and we had to go to smaller venues. It wasn’t easy selling books in that situation, but we held them anyway,” Jordan said.
Mary Lowery, another Book Fair volunteer, specializes in researching and pricing some of the most valuable items offered for sale at the three-day event. For nearly 20 years she understudied with longtime volunteer, the late Marlene Jaffe, who was an expert at evaluating and assigning value to the high-end collectible items the team calls “Fabulous Finds.”
“Marlene was the total expert and she taught us as much as she could. I enjoyed learning from her,” Lowery said. “I love looking up these books and finding treasures that are rare or worth something.
“For me this is like being in a candy store,” Lowery added with a laugh. “It’s just so much fun.”
**********************
To donate books or other collectible items to the Symphony Book Fair year-round, drop them off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8605 Oak St. near Leonidas Street.
***********************
Symphony Book Fair
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans
TICKETS: $15 for the first six hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Friday. Free from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday. Cash, checks, VISA, MasterCard and Discover cards are accepted on sales.
INFO: lpovolunteers.org