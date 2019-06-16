The debutante legacy embraces a tradition of giving.
For most debutantes, philanthropy is encountered early. Childhood examples of this type of giving come from their parents. Later, it is developed through their schools, places of worship and specific interests.
A glance through the pages of the annual debutante section shows that doing good for others starts at a young age.
If medicine is a career goal, a debutante growing up might look into volunteer work in hospitals, thus giving of her time, while learning. She might attend fundraisers to combat cancer or childhood illness.
For many young ladies, their volunteer work has taken them to missions in Central America and other countries. Often they work with children in summer camps or after-school programs. Quite a few of their high schools, colleges and universities require community work as a way to help the young women give and grow.
In recent years, several debutantes who have reigned over Carnival balls have opted to make donations to a charity in lieu of giving party favors or souvenirs.
This is a time when families give their nearest and dearest an opportunity to get to know their cherished daughters by extending invitations for parties, receptions and cotillions. The guests, in turn, usually send a gift to the honoree. Meanwhile, the economy of the city enjoys a boost in many related areas, as families plan activities for the debutante year.
But at the same time, there have been friends and family members who have made a donation in a debutante's name instead of sending a present to her.
Cognizant of all that they will experience during an exciting debutante year, many of the young women at this time will still continue their youthful philanthropy, volunteerism and giving that will enrich and fulfill their lives, and those of others, as caring adults.