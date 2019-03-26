The 24th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 24th episode: Host Gordon Russell and metro editor Jerry DiColo take a close look at plans for a $79 million linear park aimed at slowing traffic on Convention Center Boulevard and making the area more enticing to visitors. It's part of a much bigger vision that calls for spending $1.1 billion to revitalize the underperforming Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and -- hopefully -- pump more money back into city coffers. But is the plan the best way to spend limited public dollars at a time of such urgent need, when new taxes may have to be sought to improve drainage, water and sewer systems?
