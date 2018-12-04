Immerse yourself in the sounds of the season at one of the many free holiday concerts planned in and around New Orleans. Enjoy an uplifting gospel experience, thrill to English choral works in the stately sanctuary of Trinity Church, or hear popular seasonal takes by some of New Orleans' best-known musicians in the St. Louis Cathedral Concert Series. The festivities continue until Christmas.

"Christmas in Tudor England." ^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Krewe de Voix Chamber Choir presents a program of English choral music, featuring works by Byrd, Tallis and Weelkes. 7 p.m. Friday. Also, Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St. 7 p.m. Saturday. www.krewedevoix.com.

"Ring Out Wild Bells".^ Hosanna Lutheran Church~, 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville ~ — Northlake Performing Arts Society presents a holiday concert of sacred and secular favorites and singalongs. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Also, Our Lady of Lourdes~, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kim Chére.^ St. Augustine Church~, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.~ — Gospel singer-songwriter performs as part of the St. Augustine Church Concert holiday schedule. 4 p.m. Saturday.

New Orleans Black Chorale Christmas Concert.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — "Follow the Drinking Gourd, Follow the Star" is the theme of the concert by this ensemble, known for singing traditional American Negro spirituals and contemporary African-American composers. Dr. John E. Ware conducts. www.albinas.org. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Christmas on the Northshore.^ St. Timothy on the Northshore United Methodist Church~, 335 Asbury Drive, Mandeville~ — A collaborative project featuring the church's choir, the Northshore Orchestra, the Youth Chorale and Children's Music Ensembles, with holiday favorites plus contemporary Christmas songs. RSVP recommended at (985) 626-3307. www.sttimothyumc.org. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Et In Terra Pax." ^ St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. ~ — The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, and Loyola University Chorus present a free holiday musical concert, directed by Louise LaBruyere. 4 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Forces Reserve Band Holiday Concert.^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St~ — Annual concert by the local military musical ensemble is free, but tickets are required and a donation of an unwrapped Toys for Tots item is appreciated. Tickets available at Saenger box office, 1111 Canal St., or by calling (504) 287-0351 up until the time of show. www.saengernola.com. 3 p.m. Sunday.

Garden District Christmas Concert.^ Our Lady of Good Counsel~, 1307 Louisiana Ave.~ — Yuletide musical event with sopranos Phyllis Treigle and Melissa Brocato, tenors Casey Candebat and Kevin Rouchell, with organist Brian Morgan. 4 p.m. Sunday.

Shannon Powell.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. 6 p.m. Sunday.

New Orleans Civic Symphony.^ Performing Arts Center Recital Hall~, University of New Orleans, Lakefront Campus~ — The local ensemble performs a free holiday concert with music by Mendelssohn and Beethoven conducted by Dr. Charles Taylor. 7 p.m. Sunday.

Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. 6 p.m. Monday.

The Iguanas.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Memory Lane.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The three-piece combo performs a holiday concert of music from the 1930s to today. www.jplibrary.net. 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Shades of Praise.^ St. Louis Cathedral~, Jackson Square, 615 Pere Antoine Alley~ — Part of the Cathedral Concert Series. 6 p.m. Wednesday.