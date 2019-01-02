“Les Misérables,” the musical based on French novelist Victor Hugo’s story of the altruistic hero Jean Valjean, made its own history.

More than 70 million people are estimated to have seen “Les Mis” on stage in 44 countries and 22 languages. The combined estimated viewership for the stage production and its Hugh Jackman-starring movie adaptation is 130 million people.

Originally produced in London in 1985, “Les Misérables” has played continuously in the British capital ever since. Opening on Broadway in 1987, the enduring musical won eight Tony Awards and ran for 16 years and 6,680 performances. It’s the fifth longest-running production in Broadway history.

For the past 18 months, Nick Cartell has been starring as Valjean in the latest North American touring production of “Les Misérables.” It plays Tuesday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Saenger Theatre.

True to the musical’s title, Valjean leads an ensemble of characters who face onslaughts of spirit-bruising tragedy.

“At the beginning of the show, after 19 years in prison, the one thing Valjean has left is his name,” Cartell said in December from the show’s two-week stand in Minneapolis. “And then he’s finally shown forgiveness. That puts him on the path to help others. That is Valjean’s journey through the show — not only trying to make the world a better place and protect the people he loves but also find his own peace.”

Cartell first experienced “Les Misérables” when he watched the PBS broadcast of “Les Misérables: The 10th Anniversary Dream Cast in Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.” He instantly fell for the music, story and characters.

Cartell saw “Les Mis” onstage for the first time when he was a high school student in Scottsdale, Arizona. He and his parents attended a performance at Arizona State University’s Gammage Memorial Auditorium in Tempe.

“Seeing it onstage solidified the passion I had for the show,” he said. “There’s so much change happening in our world right now. What happens on stage every night echoes what’s happening now in our daily lives. That’s why the show is so timely and enduring.”

When the current road version of “Les Mis” played ASU’s Gammage Memorial Auditorium, Cartell’s family and friends saw him perform the title role.

“It’s an emotional journey every night anyway, but then, on top of that, being home added a layer on top of that,” the ASU theater graduate said.

Cartell’s mother died before the later performances in Tempe.

“I lost my mom the day before my final call back for the show,” he said. “But I know she watches me every night from the best seat in the house."

Because “Les Mis” opened on Broadway nearly 32 years ago, multiple generations have witnessed Valjean’s valiant struggles.

“If people connected to the young Marius and Cosette characters the first time they saw ‘Les Mis,’ this time they’re connecting to Fantine and Valjean,” Cartell said. “They’re seeing the sacrifices Fantine and Valjean make for their children. And it’s exciting that fans of the show are coming back and bringing their children, who’re becoming fans as well.”

The latest edition of “Les Misérables,” conceived in 2009 for the show’s 25th anniversary, traveled the U.S. for two years before returning to Broadway in 2014 for a 1,000-performance run.

The original show’s action took place on a rotating turntable. The current show replaces the turntable sets with projections inspired by drawings created by Hugo, who was an artist as well a writer.

Before taking on the role of Valjean, Cartell played Marius in a community theater turntable production of “Les Mis.” He promises the touring production’s projections will impress. “They bring the audience even deeper into Valjean’s world,” he said.

That world is harsh. Set between 1815 and 1839, the story begins when Valjean is sentenced to prison and hard labor for stealing bread for a sick child. Released after 19 years, he violates parole and is hunted again.

After a magnanimous bishop saves him from more prison time, Valjean invents an honorable new identity for himself. His good deeds include his attempt to save the tragic Fantine, a worker who was unjustly dismissed from his factory. Although Fantine is doomed, Valjean rescues her daughter, Cosette, from cruel bondage. His honesty and valor, however, again expose him to the unforgiving ideologue, Police Inspector Javert.

Scheduled to tour the U.S. into August, “Les Misérables,” Cartell said, “is about the endurance of the human spirit. We’ll see what happens after Aug. 11, but I know that I’m not finished playing this role.”

