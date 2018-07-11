What do you get when you combine six law enforcement officials, "Dirty Dancing" and a camera? In the Slidell Police Department's case, a choreographed video that amassed more than 60,000 views within an hour.
In the four-minute-long video, officers Bryant Estes and Jake Morris are seen dancing as if no one's watching and jamming in a police car to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.
The Slidell officers are the latest to show off their dancing and lip syncing skills as part of an internet trend challenging law enforcement to strut their stuff.
The video also served as a nod to fans of "Live PD," a television series on A&E Network that captures police proceedings such as car chases, drug busts and defusing fights, according to the cable channel's website.
