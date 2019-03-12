The 22nd episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 22nd episode: Reporter Bryn Stole helps make sense of the college-basketball scandal that has LSU coach Will Wade suspended for the time being and star player Javonte Smart on the bench. What is the FBI after? Columnist Stephanie Grace explains why Gov. John Bel Edwards, despite his party affiliation, is starting to look like the favorite in this fall's elections. And reporter Tyler Bridges spotlights a major snag facing the hotel that developers want to build -- with hefty taxpayer subsidies -- at the upriver end of the Convention Center. Hosted by Gordon Russell.
