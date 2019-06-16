Sydney Angelle Wright
• Daughter of Mr. Eric A. Wright and Ms. Safiyya Trepagnier Wright
• Attends Metairie Park Country Day School
As a participant in the National Youth Leadership Forum Medicine program, Miss Sydney Angelle Wright got hands-on experience in her career goal of being a pediatrician.
The program, at University of California Los Angeles, provided a nine-day college experience that included meeting doctors, clinical skills rotations, medical school visits and information on the rapidly changing world of health care.
At Country Day, Sydney is vice president of the National Honor Society, chair of the discipline committee, communications officer of the Black Student Union and on the volleyball and basketball squads.
She has received the Tulane University Book Award, was a medalist on the National French Exam and was the People to People ambassador for Italy and Greece.
In previous Carnival seasons, Sydney has been a page and a princess in the Young Men Illinois Club ball. In 2020, she will be presented as a debutante of the season.