The dance performance "Stories Without Words" opens Thursday, a production of The Radical Buffoons. It's described as "an analog dive down a digital rabbit hole in 14 pieces of dance theater that counter the isolation of the internet and return performance to a joyous shared experience."
The performance is conceived, choreographed and directed by Jon Greene and Jarrell Hamilton. "Stories Without Words" opens Thursday and continues through Nov. 3 at Fortress of Lushington, 2218 Burgundy St. radicalbuffoons.com