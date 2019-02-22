Lundi Gras, roughly translated to Fat Monday, is often a day to recoup from a weekend of major parading. But this is Carnival, the once-a-year happening. There's no rest for the parade-weary but there are plenty of options for entertainment.
Three festivals across the area combine music, food, fireworks and fun for a prelude to Fat Tuesday.
Staring at 10 a.m. is the Zulu Lundi Gras Festival in Woldenberg Park at the foot of Canal Street at the Mississippi River.
The color and plentiful Zulu characters will make appearances at the three stages throughout the day, including Mr. Big Stuff, the governor, mayor, Big Shot and Witch Doctor. Also, their majesties the king and queen, George V. Rainey and his granddaughter Kailyn L. Rainey, will take to the King Zulu stage at 5 p.m.
Among the musical acts scheduled for the festival are the Pin Stripe Brass Band and the Topcats.
The festival is free, with options for VIP ticketing. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand.
Kicking off at the same time will be Kenner's Lundi Gras in Rivertown at the foot of Williams Boulevard at the Mississippi River.
Royalty of Krewe of Argus, Argus XXXV Lawrence Gibbs and queen Savannah Leigh Watermeier, will be joined by the Zulu royals.
Music, including the Topcats, will be on the stage, with a second line parade at this free festival. Food and craft vendors will be there as well.
At noon, the newly renovated Spanish Plaza at the Riverwalk starts hopping with a host of activities, music, monarchs and merriment.
Rex 2019 arrives via a vintage railroad car around 6 p.m. The king of Carnival will be joined by Zulu's king. A highlight of the evening will be Mayor LaToya Cantrell handing over the keys to the city and the king will proclaim a day of fun and frolic.
In the meantime, there will be music during the day from Cowboy Mouth, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters and Darcy Malone and the Tangle.
Following the ceremonial transfer of power, fireworks will light the night over the river.
The event is free, with food and drink vendors available.
And don't forget about the parades. Venerable Proteus and opulent Orpheus will hit the streets of Uptown and downtown on the day before Fat Tuesday.