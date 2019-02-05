Henry A. Jaume, Sr. was a New Orleans native, U.S. Army veteran and law enforcement officer in Jefferson Parish and Kenner.
The 65-year-old man who died Sunday was said to have been "charismatic, with a great sense of humor and quick wit."
And anyone who reads Jaume's obituary can see why.
Published in The New Orleans Advocate, the obituary begins like this:
"Henry A. Jaume, Sr. Age 65, Passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Determined not to watch Super Bowl LIII."
No doubt Jaume was second-lining in spirit with the rest of New Orleans on Sunday, as the city put on an epic citywide celebration of the New Orleans Saints, who were on the wrong end of the one of the most egregious no-calls in NFL history against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.
"Henry was the life of the party wherever he went ... He always made us laugh," the obituary says.
The obituary gained attention on social media Tuesday night, earning praise from Saints fans across the country.
"Rest in (peace) good sir. A true hero," one comment said.