When Trish Elizabeth Maheu was thinking of a surprise for her fiancé, Nico Madison Walsh, for their wedding reception, the answer was easy for these New Orleans Saints superfans: an appearance by the New Orleans Saints mascot, Sir Saint.
It almost didn’t happen. Nico knew there was a surprise guest. ("I'm nosy," he admitted.) He tried to sneak a peek when she was working on wedding details on her computer and saw an email titled “Sorry.” Trish quickly pulled the computer away before Nico could read any more and came up with a quick excuse.
At first Trish thought Sir Saint was booked, but it turned out the mascot was sorry he thought he didn’t get back to her in time. It worked out, as the team was in town for the Dec. 1 wedding.
Sir Saint made his entrance in the Riverview Room to the sounds of “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Nico was, in the end, surprised. And everyone, including Sir Saint, had a great time dancing.
Trish and Nico met six years earlier when they worked together for a car rental company. Trish, who was dating someone else at the time, was Nico’s manager. Nico wasn’t dating anyone, and after Trish left for another job and her relationship ended, Nico asked her out.
The duo eventually acquired a house in Mid-City together. Trish's dog, Calli, was joined by Sophie, a rescue they adopted together. Just after Mardi Gras 2017, Nico decided to propose at their home.
“I had her friends take her out shopping,” said Nico. Then, with help from his own pals, "I set up candles leading a path from the front to the backyard, where written on the back fence in lights was 'Marry Me?' ”
Trish said yes, and her next surprise was a party in their honor that night at a friend's house.
The Riverview Room in Jax Brewery, where the ceremony and reception were held, was a good fit, especially because they allowed the dogs to participate as “flower girls” in the wedding. And it has great views of the Mississippi River and Algiers, where the annual holiday bonfire was happening on the same night. The Krewe of Jingle parade was also taking place on Canal Street. It was a festive start to the duo's marriage.
Trish, a sales representative at Macmillan Publishing, and Nico, now a speech-language pathologist at Ochsner Hospital, will no doubt be attending the NFC divisional playoff on Jan. 13, as Trish’s family has had season tickets for 11 years. Sir Saint, whose appearance at the wedding was one of the couple's favorite moments, would surely approve.
Invitation: The bride and groom created their own hand-painted invitations with watercolors and accented them with gold leaf from David’s Art Supply. Trish took a class at Lionheart Print to learn calligraphy.
Wedding dresses: Wedding: Calla Blanche (Celeste 16101) RK Bridal, New York City; Reception/“going-away” from Hemline
Bridesmaids’ dresses: The bridesmaids were asked to choose a gown in gold, champagne or taupe with sparkles. The bride also provided a fur shawl as a gift.
Groom’s attire: JF J.Ferrar navy/black houndstooth tux jacket and black pants from JCPenney.
Groomsmen’s attire: Most of the groomsman already owned tuxedos. The couple provided monogram suspenders to make them look uniform.
Flower girls: Sophie's and Calli's dresses and flower crowns were handmade by the bride. The material was purchased from JoAnn Fabric.
Rings: Bowen’s Jewelry: Bride and groom’s wedding bands and they created a special engagement ring from Trish’s family heirloom rings.
Flowers: FiftyFlowers.com: Trish ordered the flowers and gave each bridesmaid a “recipe” for how to make their bouquets, which they made at a gathering the day before the wedding.
Ceremony/reception/catering: Riverview Room
Officiant: One of the couple’s mutual friends, Jeremy Hamm, was ordained by the Universal Life Church to perform the ceremony.
Wedding cakes: The wedding cakes were from Debbie Does Doberge: rainbow, s’more, peanut butter cup, and funfetti. The groom’s cake was topped with white chocolate-covered strawberries with New Orleans Saints mini-helmets on top with jersey numbers representing key players on the team. The strawberries were from Lolli's Chocolates.
Band: Souled Out, of Lafayette.
Favors: Coffee mugs saying “I went to Trish and Nico’s wedding and all I got was this mug” from Faux Pas Prints.
Honeymoon: Sandals Emerald Bay, Exuma, Bahamas
Event planner: Elizabeth Burkhardt
Photographer: Chris Granger
Videographer: Bride and Zoom
Entertainment:
- Benjamin Aleshire, a "poet for hire" who works on Royal Street, wrote custom poems for guests
- New Orleans Saints mascot Sir Saint appeared
- Ice luge with two rows for different shots, “The Bride” and “The Groom.”
- Custom napkins inscribed with 15 "fun facts" about the bride and groom.
