PLAINS, Ga. — Headlights piercing the black night, cars arrived one by one, at 1:45 a.m., 2 a.m., 2:11, every few minutes until past dawn, just as they always do when former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church.

On Sunday of Presidents Day weekend, we turned into the parking lot at 2:52 a.m., car No. 20, written on a piece of paper handed over by George Williams, who, as always, is there welcoming each car with a hearty, “Good morning. I’m George. Where y'all from?”

He tugged at his orange Ronald McDonald cap and told us the rules: You can take a cellphone OR a camera inside, no big purses, no knives, no nail clippers. “Thank you for coming.”

George, 75, is one of the 20 to 30 members of Maranatha, which split from another Baptist church in town in the 1970s when a black pastor wanted to join the original one, so the story goes.

“I’ve been knowing Mr. Jimmy since I was this high,” George said, bending over to touch his knees. It’s "Mr. Jimmy" to those who know him well, President Carter to most others, he said.

Instead of giving $100,000 speeches as many former politicians do, Carter, 94, in remission from cancer, teaches Sunday school. Everyone is welcome, and those who stay for the regular service after Sunday school can have their pictures taken with the Carters. The oldest living American president, Carter usually teaches about twice a month.

My husband, Keith, and I wanted to make sure we’d sit in the main church sanctuary, not in an overflow room with a TV screen, although Carter stops by those too to say hello. Except for church members, friends, Habitat for Humanity volunteers working nearby or VIPs such as U.S. Sen. Corey Booker and U.S. Rep John Lewis, who attended Jan. 20, where you sit depends on when you arrive.

Mingling with a few other early arrivals, there was an instant camaraderie. “We’re walking around like it’s normal to get to church at 3 a.m.,” said Ellen Sherwood, 64, from Madison, Florida. “This has been on my bucket list.” She smiled and said, “I just love him. He’s amazing.”

Not everyone was a fan when Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, but most agree he’s an exceptional former president and man. His connection with Habitat for Humanity helped make it a household name. Accomplishments of The Carter Center foundation founded by him and Rosalyn in 1982, and partnered with Emory University, are not as well known.

Among them is helping to practically wipe out Guinea worm disease in Africa and Asia, reducing those afflicted by the parasite in stagnant water from 3.5 million in 1968 to 28 in 2018. The foundation established health care systems in Africa and Latin America, worked to improve mental health care, observed elections in 39 countries and more. Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Two Jewish friends inspired me to hear Carter teach after their visit to the church in January. At least one Muslim woman was there the day I attended.

We napped in the car. There were two porta-potties behind the church. At 7:45 a.m. a line began to form, our spots based on when we arrived. Jan Williams, George’s take-charge wife who taught the Carters' daughter, Amy, in elementary school, surveyed the queue that was longer than the church. “They’re getting rowdy at the end,” she said. Almost 400 people had driven in from somewhere else. Plains’ population is 800. Almost.

“We may have to put some on the roof,” she joked. Or was it George? They have this down pat.

Secret Service agents rummaged through small purses and checked phones and cameras just outside the church. And yes! Getting up at 2 a.m. was worth it. We made it into the light green sanctuary. A wooden cross, built by Jimmy Carter, hung on a maroon curtain.

Plains City Councilwoman Jill Stuckey welcomed us into the church. No applause when Carter enters, Jill said. She told us Carter’s classes are on YouTube. Or you can order a CD or DVD.

All 400 of us would be photographed in about 20 minutes, Jill promised. “Hand me a camera, and I’ll take one picture. Give me your phone, and I’ll keep my finger on the spot and take a bunch. It’s not the time to tell President Carter how much you love him, that you voted for him, or that you’re related.”

While the congregation was praying, or otherwise distracted, Carter entered, a big smile, of course, above his turquoise bolo. He headed for the podium and a white armchair that raises him so he can sit while speaking. His wife Rosalyn, 90, slipped into the third row on the right.

The lesson for Feb. 17 in the Adult Bible Study was based on Leviticus 19:1-4, 9-18. What does it mean to be holy?

“Mother Teresa said that being holy is accepting what Jesus sends us with a smile,” Carter said, launching into a funny story about the time he regifted a camel he’d received to an orphanage of hers in Africa.

Speaking without referring to notes, he mentioned a high school teacher who said, “We must accommodate to changing times, but cling to principles that never change.”

Imagining the United States as a champion of peace, where money is spent on education, the environment and equality, he said there are many things that could be done.

“How many of you know someone from your own family, church or community, who are lonely and need help? You can reach out to them. I think that would make America better.

“If you’re not the kind of person you want to be, you can decide today to be the kind of person you choose to be.”

All good. People were smiling. He joined his wife of 72 years in the third row for the church service, and afterward, posed for the photos. He’d announced he and Rosalyn were going to eat at The Silo.

So most of the 400 of us drove there, too. We stood in line to choose from the buffet of chicken potpie, crustless fried chicken and baked spaghetti.

The Carters smiled and waved when they entered, and sat at a back table for two. A Secret Service agent stood behind them. They ate and slipped out a back door. Hardly anyone noticed.

*********************************

If you go

Plains, Georgia, is a seven-hour drive from New Orleans. It’s 2½ hours south of Atlanta.

The website of the Maranatha Baptist Church, mbcplains.org, lists the dates President Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday School and other helpful details. Also check tripadvisor.com for Plains.

Most people stay 10 miles away in Americus, Ga. We stayed at the Hampton Inn, where a desk clerk said about two-thirds of the guests in the 55 rooms were here to attend Carter’s class. The hotel set out bananas, muffins and bottled water for guests leaving early.

Also in Plains is the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, Carter’s birthplace.

The Carter Center is at 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta; (404) 420-5100.