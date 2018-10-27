The Bestbank Track Club, based in Algiers and Terrytown, took to the road for the recent Hood to Coast Relay Race, starting at an elevation of 6,000 feet on Mount Hood, Oregon, traveling through rolling farmland, downtown Portland, over challenging forest paths, gravel roads and trails to Seaside, Oregon, for a total of 199 miles. Making it to the finish line in 31 hours, 46 minutes, 39 seconds, are front row, from left, Chuck George, Gary Marshall, Michelle Muzzo, Bob Balser, Mark Muzzo, Erika Levandoske, Rudy Smith, Vikki Lozier-Talamo and Deanna Smith; and back row, Bernie Murden, Brad Fleming, Nicole Fleming, Alisha Marshall, Aaron Boudreaux, Jen Balser, Betsy Boudreaux and Rhonda Sievers. The team consist of six women and six men runners and a volunteer support staff. The Bestbank Track Club was the only Louisiana team among the 1,100 teams from around the world.