President Donald Trump barely had a chance to step off Air Force One before being greeted with a king cake -- it is Carnival time in New Orleans, after all.

Trump's arriving gift, before a speech to members of the American Farm Bureau , was brought in hand by Congressman Garrett Graves, who confirmed the brand and style on social media: Rouses, cream cheese.

Images showed Graves awaiting Trump's arrival, joined by U.S. Rep Steve Scalise, as well as U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

Rouses sells 24 flavors of cakes at their Gulf Coast stores, with cream cheese among its top-selling flavors.

Trump, who arrived at Louis Armstrong International Airport just before noon, spoke to a crowd inside the the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center while a protest was held outside.