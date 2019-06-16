Lydia Vivian Calhoun
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Andrew Calhoun
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Washington & Lee University
A love of history is obvious in Miss Lydia Vivian Calhoun's choice of a favorite book. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr is about a French woman during the Nazi occupation of France.
"I like it because it combines a fascinating time in world history with the raw emotions of a woman such as love, fear and perseverance," she said.
She follows her historical leanings as a peer adviser for history and art history at the Lexington, Virginia, university.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Andrew Calhoun. Her mother is the former Caroline Vivian Zetzmann.
At Newman, Lydia was the cross country team captain, played soccer, was a student activities representative and was chairman of the Relay for Life committee. She received the Head of School award and was on first honor roll.
At Washington & Lee, she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, works on education on drinking and driving through the Promise Committee and meals for needy children through FeelGood.
This summer, she will travel to London for an internship.
In previous Carnival seasons, Lydia was a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris and served in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes, Apollo and Harlequins.