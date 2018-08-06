Elvis Week now lasts 10 days.
Are you surprised?
Almost 41 years after his demise on Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley remains so much larger than life, even in death, that the normal calendar can’t contain the annual tribute to the entertainer.
In fact, “The King,” a new documentary (the second on Presley this year!) asserts that the explosion of change — musically, culturally and historically — he set off the middle of the 20th century has even more relevance in the Age of Trump.
But you won’t hear any discussion of the documentary in Memphis Aug. 9-18.
At least it won't come up during the official events of Elvis Week, being held in the $45 million museum/entertainment complex called “Elvis Presley’s Memphis,” which opened last year on the opposite side of Elvis Presley Boulevard from Graceland, or “The Guest House at Graceland,” a $92 million resort hotel next door to the home (“mansion” might be a bit of an overstatement), which Elvis bought in 1957 and where he died 20 years later.
That’s because around Graceland, there’s no negativity allowed concerning The King. There’s certainly not any where Elvis Presley Enterprises, which runs the complex, or ABG, the corporate entity that manages and licenses all things Elvis, is concerned.
You’ll never see Elvis merchandise picturing the physical deterioration that ultimately led to his death at age 42.
And instead of a timely discussion on why Elvis’ prescription drug abuse could be seen a cautionary tale during the current opioid crisis, the centerpiece event of the week is the 50th anniversary of the "Comeback Special" (which will be shown in theaters on Aug. 16 and 20).
Just to show how people with only a fleeting connection to Elvis can become celebrities, one of the special guests at the “Conversations on Elvis” program is Tanya Lemani George, the belly dancer who performed as “Little Egypt” in the opening number of the star's 1968 NBC-TV "Comeback Special."
To be fair, that is what most Elvis fans have shown they want instead of the deeper stuff. That's the official line from Elvis Presley Enterprises.
It’ll cost you $25 to attend the "Comeback Special" roundtable. And that event is one of the more affordable of the 30 held during the week.
In a move that would do Elvis' legendary manager Col. Tom Parker proud, everything surrounding Elvis Week has been monetized to the max. Why else would Elvis Week be centered around the day he died instead of his birthday, Jan. 8, when the weather might not be as accommodating? (There’s a lesser commemoration that week and Elvis Presley’s Memphis has been the impetus for more events year-round.)
That money grab includes a $29.50 property pass wristband required for those wanting to participate in the Aug. 15 Candlelight Vigil where fans walk up the long driveway carrying candles past the graves of Elvis, his parents and his grandmother, plus a cenotaph for Jesse Garon, Elvis’ stillborn twin brother who lies in an unmarked grave in Tupelo. An estimated 30,000-50,000 people usually march in the vigil, which begins at 8:30 p.m.
Until last year, that was free.
Graceland spokesperson David Beckwith said the change was made for security reasons and that the wristband includes admission to Elvis Presley's Memphis.
And, Beckwith helpfully added, “You can stand on the street and watch.” Plus there are free early morning walk-ups from Aug. 10-19 (with the exception of Aug. 16).
“People are here for Elvis Week, and they want to enjoy it,” Beckwith said. “I think they appreciate the fact that you can’t be too careful these days.”
For those who can afford it, ardent fans can “save” on individual event admissions by paying $1,500 for the Elite package, which includes perks such as a one-on-one meeting with Lisa Marie Presley.
For $635 one can purchase a Premium package that includes admission to all events but with less access. For $219 there’s admission to all of the Ultimate Tribute Artists events.
Make no mistake — plenty of folks will pay.
Although Elvis Week attendance plateaued several years ago, largely due to an aging fan base (only 20 percent those visiting Graceland were born when Elvis died), managers recognized that a dramatic innovation like the Elvis Presley's Memphis complex was needed to draw fans who’d long ago crossed a visit to Memphis off their bucket list while keeping Graceland itself much as it’s been since 1977, down to an untouched Jungle Room.
“You can’t be static,” Beckwith said. “We didn’t have enough exhibit space, and we didn’t have an entertainment venue.
“Now we have those and a first-class hotel.”
It all goes to show how Elvis endures as a unique icon. Perhaps he’s frozen in time from four decades ago, but he’s constantly being repackaged for future generations.
Col. Parker saw the future when he created a slogan for Elvis’ posthumous marketing, “Always Elvis,” the day of the King's funeral. The Colonel stamped that on every piece of mail leaving his office until his death in 1997.
That's better foresight than the city of Memphis had in the early 1980s when it reportedly passed on taking over Graceland, when the estate had financial problems, after a feasibility study claimed that Elvis' memory was going to fade.
Instead, Elvis has become unquestionably America's premier cultural icon. And he and his adopted home city are forever connected.
Wanna bet that 100 years from now, folks won't still be greeting each other with "Remember the King?"
And by then, probably even a 10-day Elvis Week won't be enough.