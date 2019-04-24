Jordan Bantuellel, of the All You Need Institute, and Leif Olson, a professional mushroom grower, want you to quit throwing away your coffee grounds. Use them to grow mushrooms instead.
The duo hosts a workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at 3700 Toledano St., where they plan to demonstrate how easy it is to grow exotic mushrooms in coffee grounds, paper, mulch and other compounds. Straw? Check! Bagasse? Yep! Woodchips? You get the picture.
For coffee grounds, the process starts with fresh, pasteurized grounds, a simple container such as a plastic bucket or jar, a disinfectant and an “inoculum” — a fungus used to start the mushroom culture.
“If you are using coffee grounds, they need to be super fresh, brewed the same day you inoculate them,” Olson said. “The tricky part for most folks is finding a good source for the inoculating material — the spawn is what we call it. Most mushroom farms will have it, and you can buy inoculate of whatever type of mushrooms you want to grow.”
Brewing the coffee pasteurizes the grounds, so you can skip that step. The next step is disinfecting the container — a simple process that requires nothing but rubbing alcohol.
“Then you simply fill the container with the pasteurized substrate (in this case coffee grounds) and the spawn, and wait,” Olson said.
As the roots of the fungus grow and incubate, they more or less consume the coffee grounds, he said.
The threads will begin to grow within a day or two of inoculation and will take between a week and a few months to grow. For a bigger container, it takes longer.
Mushrooms pop up within three to 20 days of complete root growth, depending on the species, Olson said.
Oyster mushrooms grow well on coffee grounds, but for wine cap mushrooms, wood chips and straw make the best substrate, he said.
The workshop also will cover basic ecology and life cycles of the fungus among us. Registration is limited to 20 people. Every participant will take home a mushroom growing bag.