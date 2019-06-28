There'll be a new face soon on WWL-TV's mega-popular noon newscasts.
The station announced Friday that Eric Paulsen will vacate the noon anchor desk. Paulsen will remain on the Eyewitness Morning News and "will launch a new franchise on a subject truly close to the hearts of New Orleanians, and will contribute special reports to the evening and morning newscasts," according to the station's executive news director, Keith Esparros.
Reporter/anchor Thanh Truong will replace Paulsen. Truong will also act as the primary fill-in anchor in the evenings and will take over special reporting.
"Thanh’s knowledge of the area and superb reporting skills make him the ideal candidate for a new brand of reporting that will better serve the audience," Esparros said.
Paulsen has led the noon newscast since 2001. He was preceded by legendary WWL-TV journalist Bill Elder, who died in 2003.
"I have big shoes to fill, there's no question about it," Truong said on the news set at noon Friday.
WWL-TV has long had a stranglehold on the local TV news ratings at noon. For the latest ratings period that ended last November, WWL-TV scored a 9.8 rating, nearly twice as a high as WVUE-TV's 5.0, according to NOLA.com.
Each ratings point represents 6,240 homes, roughly 1 percent of the TV households in the New Orleans market, the nation's 50th largest.
The station's announcement didn't specify when the change at noon will occur.